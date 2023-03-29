For nearly three decades, Esther Ammon ran Lighthouse Counseling Center, a drug and alcohol clinic in Littleton, Colorado.
In this latest chapter of her life, Ammon decided to do something where the clients can leave a little happier. She’s now the owner of Sugar Shack and Collectibles, a small candy store in downtown Kenyon.
“I think it makes people happy,” she said. “… People like coming in. I make popcorn for the school kids. It’s kind of fun having people come in to a candy store.”
Inside, there’s a few spaces that she rents to local artists to sell their creations.
She has a “little book” where she writes down customers’ requests for new products.
“So people come in, they say, ‘Do you have licorice?’ Well, I didn’t. But somebody wanted it, so I ordered it,” she said, pointing to a jar of red and black licorice.
Mark Flom, of Kenyon, visited the Sugar Shack on Monday afternoon. He explained that he knew someone who used Black Jack bubblegum to catch a 6-pound walleye. He wanted to try his own luck with it but hadn’t had any luck finding it, until coming to Sugar Shack.
“You can’t find these anywhere,” he told Ammon. “… I’ll have to tell people, if you’re looking for Black Jack gum, this is the place to come.”
Ammon feels a candy store adds a bit of variety to Kenyon. There are bars everywhere, but nowhere for young people to hang out. This observation inspired a vision for a second business venture someday.
Ammon has her eye on a spot across the street, a bit bigger than her current location. Picture a clubhouse for teens to drink old-fashion soda, plug in their phones or laptops and socialize.
“Just like grownups, they go to a bar, why?” she said. “To socialize. Really, they can buy liquor and take it home, but they go and drink it (at bars) for social reasons. I think kids don’t have a social place where they can just go and hang out and have a Coke.”
Coming to Kenyon
Ammon grew up in Colorado, hopping from town to town, but never too far from the hustle and bustle of the big city. She went to high school in Denver, got married and had children.
After going to college in Boulder, Colorado to be a therapist, she started the Lighthouse Counseling Clinic in Littleton, Colorado. She spent 27 years doing counseling for court-mandated addicts and students from local schools caught with drugs.
When her mom got sick, Ammon went to Arizona to take care of her. She spent four years there, eventually meeting a man online named Jim Busch, of Kenyon.
About a year ago, her mom died of COVID-19. Ammon briefly returned home. But she and Busch weren’t into the idea of a long-distance relationship, and Colorado is expensive, so she moved to Minnesota.
She said it’s been quite the transition going from the big city to the small town of Kenyon, and there are plenty of things to miss.
“I miss the restaurants,” she said. “I miss the city. Like, I miss cars going by. I miss a lot of people on the sidewalk. I miss the city people, you know? The city’s nice.”
There are also things she doesn’t miss. For example, she doesn’t miss the “brown cloud” of smog that looms above the city.
“You know what I really like about here is, when it gets dark, you can see all the stars,” she said. “In the city, there’s so many lights that you can’t see the stars.”
One of the unique things Ammon noticed about being in a small town — she isn’t sure if it’s good or bad — is the lack of privacy.
“Everyone in town knows everything,” she said. So, if you know one person, you can probably connect with somebody else, and somebody else probably knows that person. … It’s really funny about small towns. When one person knows something, pretty soon everybody knows.”
It took some time, and she “didn’t know how to take it,” but it’s warming up to her.
“I think this is probably the friendliest town I’ve ever lived in,” she said. “Everybody’s really nice, but then everybody gets in everybody’s, you know.”
She’s gotten into the swing of things. She’s been invited to fill a vacant City Council position, something she’s considering doing.
“I feel like I’m contributing to the town, just by being here,” she said. “Everyone wants to come in and see what the new store is about.”