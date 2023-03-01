A silent auction and taco feed on March 11 at the Kenyon VFW will raise money for Depot Park as well as to purchase lifeguarding supplies and other items for the pool.

Kenyon Pool

A taco feed will raise funds for equipment at the Kenyon Municipal Swimming Pool. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Kenyon Depot

A silent auction will raise funds to renovate the Depot Park building. (File photo courtesy of Audrey Kletscher Hebling)
Mark Vahlsing

Vahlsing

