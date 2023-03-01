A silent auction and taco feed on March 11 at the Kenyon VFW will raise money for Depot Park as well as to purchase lifeguarding supplies and other items for the pool.
The taco feed from 5-7 p.m. will give a choice between a taco in a bag or a taco in a bowl, as well as a dessert and drink. Food will be available to dine in or take out. Cost is $7 for adults and teens and $5 for children 12 and under.
The money raised by the taco feed will support the Kenyon Municipal Swimming Pool, helping to buy things like a rescue backboard to help the lifeguards.
The silent auction will be open for bidding from 5-6:30 p.m. Money raised will go toward renovating the Depot Park building.
The Depot Park building is a space available for public events and private rentals. There was some debate over whether to renovate the building or if it should be replaced. A decision was reached to renovate.
According to City Administrator Mark Vahlsing, renovations include replacing the appliances, countertops, cupboards and floors throughout the building. Also being replaced are the doors, chairs and tables.
These renovations along with electrical work in the building will cost between $20,000 and $25,000, according to Vahlsing.
Donations for the auction are being accepted until March 4, with items like movie tickets, themed gift baskets, electronics and jewelry requested. All basket donations should contain a card describing the contents of the basket as well as its approximate value. If alcohol is involved in a donation, it must be marked 21+.
Both events are being held by the city of Kenyon Parks and Recreation Department, which operates both the pool and the parks.