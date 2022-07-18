The owner of property 1 Langford Avenue has received two previous notices of violation but has not taken steps to abate the hazardous conditions that exist on the property, according to Kenyon city staff.
Councilors proceeded with enforcing city ordinance at a July 12 meeting. The next steps include City Attorney Scott Riggs filing a notice with the District Court to gain access to the property to remove the hazardous conditions. The property owner was given 30 days to clean up the property, or the city will go in and do it and assess the owner for the cost.
City staff indicate the property is being used as an exterior storage for large trucks that are in inoperable condition and/or with expired licenses, along with items stored on the exterior of the property.
The use of the property is in violation of city code.
Prior to the council's approval, a public hearing on the order to abate nuisance was held. There were no concerns brought up during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Councilor Molly Ryan felt OK with moving forward, especially after driving by the property and seeing the "substantial" amount of vehicles and other items in the yard.
"The fact we had conversations with him already, it's not like we haven't given him an opportunity to clean it up," Ryan said. "And especially with it being right when you come into town, I feel like we need to take the next step and give a deadline. Thirty days in my mind seems reasonable."
Also driving by the property prior to the meeting, Councilor Dan Rechtzigel wondered about the house south of the property. There are trucks right outside the neighbor's window.
"If he doesn't have stuff that encroaches that property line, it has to be within inches," Rechtzigel said. "…usually these types of situations don't fix themselves or get better unless we put some teeth behind it."
Riggs said the council can give the owner 30 days, and if the property owner takes no action within that timeframe, the city has the right to abate the property.
Mayor Doug Henke agreed that a 30-day timeframe would be best and that the council should continue following Riggs' recommendations.
Main Street parking
Barney Nesseth, owner of the former Emerson Furniture buildings at 635 Main St. in Kenyon, is suggesting a change the parking on his street.
Nesseth is planning on opening a restaurant in one of the buildings, with a possible opening date of Sept. 1. At the July 12 council meeting he requested consideration for angular parking and adding additional off-street parking.
Nesseth reported the street is 60 feet wide between the curbs, with the current parking spots for parallel parking measured at 10 feet wide.
Nesseth told the council it is not wide enough for angle parking on both sides, unless some of the sidewalk is cut out. He added the sidewalks are much wider than in Wanamingo or Zumbrota.
Some possible options he provided are:
1. Cut away 6 feet of sidewalk from both sides of the street and add 90-degree parking on both sides.
2. Putting in angle parking on one side of the road will require a city ordinance to OK it, then work with the state to figure out dimensions and angles of parking.
3. Cut away less sidewalk, possibly 3 to 4 feet, and put in angle parking.
4. Other ideas include cutting a section of sidewalk away on either side of the road to accommodate motorcycles, ATVs and golf carts, which need smaller dimensions.
With 300 feet of curb length, Nesseth counted parallel parking availability for 12 cars. As for angular parking, he estimated 90-degree spaces would allow for 33 cars, 75 degrees would allow 32 cars, 60 degrees would allow 28 cars and 30-degree angles would allow 16 cars.
Nesseth said 30 degree parking would require the least amount of road width, whereas 90 degree parking takes the most road width. He anticipates all options would need to be discussed with the state, but felt some middle ground could be reached.
He also said cutting away sidewalk in some areas would add character to Main Street, and make it more appealing. Nesseth also recommended including a special spot for motorcycles/ATVs somewhere.
Councilor Mary Bailey, who also owns a business along Main Street, agreed that something needs to change as parking presents issues.
City Engineer Derek Olinger said when it comes to trunk highways, required dimensions aren't as well defined, and added it's ultimately up to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Olinger said it looked like there was potentially room to add diagonal parking on one side of the street. Between Forest Street and Spring Street, diagonal parking added nine spaces.
Henke suggested looking into off-street parking, as it would likely be less costly than redoing the Main Street itself.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said the odds of getting somewhere with the state is likely a long shot. His other concern was with the cost, which would fall solely on the city.
"I think it would not help trying to save pennies for the Trondheim Road expansion," Vahlsing said. "Another way to look at this is through off-street parking. That could make a big difference downtown."
Rechtzigel suggested handing the parking changes to the Economic Development Authority and acquiring input from other businesses on Main Street to make sure it is going to work for the bulk of them.
"I agree, it's a good problem to have. The worst thing is having declination, too much space, and no cars," Rechtzigel said. "We want to make sure we help businesses get as much business as possible."
Henke added while he would like to see a change, as it would modernize the downtown area, it is a gigantic undertaking.