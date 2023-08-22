...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 today and 110
Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower 80s
in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may also
lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Minnesota Master Naturalist Katy Gillespie, who studies the life cycle of monarchs, shows chrysalises during a presentation Saturday at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Minnesota Master Naturalist Katy Gillespie described the yearly journey monarch butterflies make every November to the high elevations of Mexico. She told a group of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park on Saturday that many Mexico natives believe the monarch migration, which often coincides with the Day of the Dead, are actually souls returning home.