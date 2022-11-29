Choir sings

Members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Choir sang during last year's Christmas in Kenyon celebration. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Kenyon is getting into the holiday spirit.

Brandy and Santa at CIK

Brandy greeted Santa during the 2021 Christmas in Kenyon event at SIFT Thrift Store. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128. 

Tags

Load comments