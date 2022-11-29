...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Brandy greeted Santa during the 2021 Christmas in Kenyon event at SIFT Thrift Store. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Christmas in Kenyon is loaded with a day full of activities and events to kick off the holly jolly season, and the community will be buzzing on Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight.
The festivities were previously organized by the Kenyon Area Business Association, but the celebration is now organized, in part, by the Kenyon Parks and Recreation.
The festival features a variety of community entertainment, including an Ugly Sweater 5K run, sales at local shops, a tree lighting at Veterans Park, live music and an outdoor decorating contest.
Kim Helgeson, a Kenyon council member, said organizers have added a new event this year.
"I am most excited about having the lighted parade, which is something our community has never done before," she said. "We are still looking for more entrants."
The new parade will follow the annual tree lighting ceremony, starting on Langford Avenue, and will have floats and marchers decked out in lights.
At the tree lighting, fire pits will be set up to keep guests warm, and Boy Scouts will be selling hot cocoa and cider.
The Kenyon Ugly Sweater 5k run/walk is sponsored by the K-W Booster Club and begins at 10 a.m., with registration starting an hour beforehand. The route will take place in front of K-W High School.
A gift-wrapping fundraiser will take place at the VFW from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m to raise money for the Kenyon public pool. Donations for gift wrap and ribbons can be placed at City Hall.
Old St. Nicholas will be in attendance at the SIFT Thrift Store from 1:30-4 p.m. Children are encouraged to visit and take photos with Santa Claus and give them Christmas lists. For those who prefer to write to Santa, the Kenyon Post Office will accept letters to Santa through Dec. 23.
The decorating contest will award donation-funded prizes of $100, $50 and $25 to first, second, and third-place winners. Judging started Monday and runs through Thursday. The winners will be announced at the tree lighting.
For more details on Christmas in Kenyon events or to register to participate in the new parade, go to cityofkenyon.com.