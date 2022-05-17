The first three pieces performed in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Choir's spring concert commemorated some of the experiences students went through over the last two years.
The story began with "Bend," which told the story about going through difficult times and challenges, and learning to bend and not break.
As a community, K-W Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher wrote in the choir concert program that solace and hope were two things found in bending together to weather the storm.
The second song, "The Awakening," is based on a dream where there was no music, similar to the year of 2020.
"The silence was deafening," Schumacher wrote in the program.
In the second half of the piece, Schumacher said the dreamer wakes up, and celebrates the return of music and the joy it brings.
The set concluded with "The Storm is Passing Over," and consisted of triumph at the end of a long, difficult road.
Schumacher then handed out awards and present students with recognition.
First-year letter winners included: Chloe Baker, Kevin Brewer, Devin Moore, Hannah Peters, Vanessa Schmitz and Will Van Epps. Second year recipients were Brady Bauer, Corrie Born, Joel Helland, Kayla Landry, Julia Patterson, John Smith, and Flint Stevenson. Ashley Rechtzigel, Abby DeGroot, and Rachel Nesseth were third-year letter recipients, and Arin Kyllo and Elliot Olson were fourth-year winners.
Schumacher congratulated ninth and tenth grade students Charlie Koncur, Lydia Flotterud and Will Van Epps for being selected to the American Choral Directors Association Minnesota ninth/10th grade Honors Choir.
Acceptance into the Minnesota All State Choir, Schumacher said, is the most prestigious honor for high school musicians. Elliot Olson and Ashley Rechtzigel were honored for their acceptance and participation last summer and in February.
Underclassmen who have exhibited outstanding musicianship, loyalty and leadership as a member of Chorale or Knights Ensemble are honored with the Encore Award. Lydia Flotterud and Jordan Blowers were both recipients of the award for going above and beyond expectations on a daily basis.
In her 10 years at K-W as choir director, Schumacher said it's hard to think of a senior class with the level of investment, compassion, dedication and heart than what this year's group of seniors brought.
"While eight years is a long time to get to know someone. I call them my kids for a reason," Schumacher said. "I'm so excited for what the future holds for each of them."
The senior group of choir students: Braden Baumgartner, Noah Bermudez, Raven Bolton, Corrie Born, Abby DeGroot, Arin Kyllo, Kayla Landry, Devin Moore, Rachel Nesseth, Elliot Olson, Hannah Peters, John Smith and Sydney Sundin were recognized and commended for all they've put into the music program and school.
Other senior awards included the Directors Award, which Schumacher said is essentially like the spirit award for the department.
Recipient Corrie Born was described as everyone's cheerleader through the pandemic and someone who smiled through her mask and made the best of the difficult situations. Abby DeGroot was also a recipient of the award for her organization skills and great attention to detail, and being an advocate for her peers.
The National Choral Award is given to two seniors who made contributions to the K-W Music Department and displayed a high standard of excellence. Devoted musician Elliot Olson and Arin Kyllo, known for taking advantage of every opportunity to share her gifts, were selected for the award by their peers.
Rachel Nesseth and John Smith's excitement, artistry and acceptable ownership of roles in choir were honored by the Cadenza Award, which is given to seniors.
This marked Schumacher's last spring concert. She has taken a new job as a director with the Southeastern Minnesota Youth Choirs. She thanked the community, administrators, choir families and music department teammates for their support.
"I'm eternally grateful for the wonderful team I've been blessed with," Schumacher said. "This year has been really special.
Schumacher commended Jan Strand, the elementary music teacher, for being the "best collaborator, mentor and amazing human being who has inspired a love of music in kids before they get here to middle/high school, and it just keeps on going."
On behalf of the class of 2022, Arin Kyllo thanked Schumacher.
"She is an incredible leader and is so fun to be around. She makes choir fun to be in, and brightens your day with her smile," Kyllo said while Elliot Olson and Rachel Nesseth presented her with two gifts. "She's just a great person to be around. We are going to miss you a lot next year. We love you so much and thank you for everything."
The concert concluded with three musical selections: "Salmo 150" (Psalm 150), Latin translation synopsis: "Let everything that has life and breath praise the Lord."
The other song was "Victimae Paschali Laudes." Arin Kyllo, Elliot Olson and Ashlely Rechtzigel also contributed as solists.
The last song, "The Road Home," was selected by seniors and included words about how special it is to have a place to call home. Rachel Nesseth was a soloist and sang one catching phrase, "There's no such beauty as where you belong."