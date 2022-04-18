Each year, the city of Kenyon budgets funds for chip sealing and crack sealing streets throughout town.
The projects are a form of maintenance that engineers recommend be used on streets that are still in good condition to prevent pavements from early failure.
Crack filling was completed for all applicable streets in town last year, City Engineer Derek Olinger told the City Council at its April 12 meeting.
Chip sealing will happen this year.
A request for the proposed chip sealing work was sent out last month and Olinger said two responses were received. Pearson Bros, out of Hanover, submitted a bid of $44,700 and Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, of Eau Claire, proposed $58,800.
Olinger recommended the council approved the low proposal from Pearson Bros.
"We have no concerns with Pearson's quality of work on past projects," Olinger said. "If approved, be advised that this will be a 'unit price' project. As such, the final cost may vary slightly from the total amount noted above."
Mayor Doug Henke asked Olinger to explain why chip sealing projects are completed on roads in good condition instead of on roads that are deteriorated.
Olinger said putting in the money and effort on roads in good condition now will preserve the conditions and prevent future deterioration. Olinger said the reconstruction of roadways is quite a bit more expensive than chip sealing projects.
Chip sealing, Olinger said adds oil and rock on top, which preserves the condition of the oil that's in the asphalt to help prevent new cracks from forming.
Since the city budgeted approximately $60,000 for chip sealing this year, Olinger said the budget would allow for another five to six blocks of chip sealing if the council desires for additional streets to completed this year. Or chip sealing projects on additional streets would be completed in 2023 or 2024.
The council opted for the lower bid and to add blocks to spend the budgeted amount of money.
Councilor Dan Rechtzigel said it would be wise to take care of additional blocks now, especially considering how high costs are nowadays.