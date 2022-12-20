St. Rose of Lima is historic not only in its centuries-old limestone building, but also in its long-lasting traditions built over the course of 20 years.
On Sunday the restored church held its traditional candle-lighting ceremony in honor of the Advent season. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the service.
The candle lighting ceremony is the oldest standing tradition at St. Rose since it was reopened in 2002 after sitting abandoned for over 40 years.
The candle lighting is an ecumenical service, allowing for Christians of all denominations to attend.
Jill Palof, the only original board member of the Friends of Rose, said this ecumenical church service has created friendships that otherwise might've been missed.
"There's been quite a different variety of presiders over the years," she said.
Pastor Tony Fink of the United Methodist Church in Pine Island presided over this year's service. Brass Etc. performed, after which Pastor Fink gave a scripture reading and reflection. Then the candles were lit.
The church's original candlesticks are used during the ceremony. A congregational candle was set up near the altar. From that candle, the presider lit his own and brought the flame to the congregation members, who then lit each other's candles. The ceremony concluded with the singing of "Silent Night."
Always held on the fourth Sunday in Advent, the service keeps faith to the Christian tradition. The 28 days of Advent are marked with four candles, each lit on progressive Sundays leading to Christmas Day.
Each candle represents a different meaning in the Christian tradition. Typically, three candles are purple and one is pink, with one white candle lit on Christmas to represent the birth of Christ. The four colored candles represent hope, love, joy and peace.
St. Rose of Lima Church was built in 1878 by Irish immigrants. The last regular mass was held in 1961. Over the years, the building became dilapidated. In 2002, Kenyon residents gathered to form the Friends of Rose, a nonprofit organization determined to restore the church. In 2013 the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In addition to the candle-lighting ceremony, the church also hosts an annual ice cream social and a Memorial Day Mass.
"Everything worked out in our favor," Palof said of the time-consuming work it took to restore St. Rose of Lima. "Every time we thought it was insurmountable, a solution came up we couldn't have even dreamed of."
During the first candle lighting ceremony, the church had no electricity or heating. The windows were boarded up and the only light came from a small hole cut into the plywood over the stained glass windows. When the candles were lit and the 50 congregants sang, their breaths were visible in the cold pews.
Now the church has electricity and heating, and is still drawing a crowd.
"When you first start out you're bright-eyed and optimistic," Polof said. "But then when you get into it there's a lot of work, it's time consuming, and you think, 'Is there anybody other than me crazy about this little old limestone church in the middle of nowhere?'"
But then Palof remembered fondly why she did it.
"It's a little gem, lost to history, rediscovered," she said.