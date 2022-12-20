Candle2.JPG

The 144-year-old church is decorated for Christmas. (Photo courtesy of Jill Polof)

St. Rose of Lima is historic not only in its centuries-old limestone building, but also in its long-lasting traditions built over the course of 20 years.

Candle5.JPG

Churchgoers held their lit candles and sang during Sunday's candle lighting  at St. Rose of Lima Church. (Photo courtesy of Jill Polof)
Candle4.JPG

Pastor Tony Fink presided over the ceremony with a scripture reading and a reflection. (Photo courtesy of Jill Polof)
Candle3.jpg

St. Rose of Lima church held its 20th annual candle-lighting ceremony on Sunday, the longest tradition held in the church since its restoration. (Photo courtesy of Jill Polof)

