While the majority party fights for its priorities, the minority party is attempting to slow down the momentum, and it's making for some contentious battles at the Minnesota Legislature.
Senate Republicans recently tried to utilize one of the few avenues of leverage they do have over the DFL majority by blocking the passage of a bonding bill. Under Minnesota’s Constitution, a bonding bill that includes borrowing must be approved with a three-fifths vote in both chambers.
Flush with about $12 billion in one-time surplus funds, the DFL has threatened to pass a cash-only bonding bill with a simple majority, excluding funding for projects championed by Republicans who opposed the bill.
That could be trouble for legislators like Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, who has backed $1.5 million for a water and sewer reconstruction project in Morristown, $4 million for a new water tower in Waseca, $22 million for the new Owatonna Wastewater Treatment Plant and $4.5 million to connect Medford to Owatonna’s facility.
In the House, about 20 Republicans voted for the bonding bill, allowing it to clear the three-fifths majority. Among them was Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, who said he did so, because, without state funding for the Owatonna Treatment Plant, city residents could be looking at an $11 million tax increase.
Because he voted for the bonding bill, Petersburg said he’s hopeful that DFL leaders will agree to include the Owatonna project in the cash only bonding bill. Yet, even with local projects included in the bill, Jasinski said that he and other Senate Republicans were unwilling to vote for a bonding bill until after a significant amount of the surplus has been returned in tax relief.
“We know that there’s some bonding that’s needed; it’s not that, but we’ve heard from the majority of our constituents that they need tax relief,” said Sen. Rich Drahiem, R-Madison Lake. “Our top priority is trying to figure out a way to get that done.”
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, said that, by blocking the bonding bill, Senate Republicans chose partisan gamesmanship over representing their constituents' needs, in a manner reminiscent of the partisan disagreements that led last year’s budget agreements to fall apart entirely.
“They played politics in the Republican Senate, and unfortunately that means there are a lot of good projects that they were carrying that are at risk,” he said. “That truly did backfire, and so a cash bill might be all Democrat projects.”
In their budget framework, DFLers committed to about $3 billion in tax cuts. That figure is far less than the $8 billion in tax cuts initially proposed by Gov. Tim Walz, and DFLers are looking to increase taxes in other areas, most notably to fund their Paid Family Leave program.
Though numerous key DFL legislators promised to utilize part of the surplus for tax cuts, Jasinski said that the budget targets show they’ve gone back on their word and are now set to increase government spending by close to 40%.
Once that additional spending is in place, Jasinski said it will be extremely difficult for the state to cut back. As a commercial real estate broker, he expressed concerns that rising taxes and business expenses could drive companies out of the state.
“I deal with it day in and day out,” Jasinski said. “People are talking about leaving — they’re frustrated with the increased spending.”