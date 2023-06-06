Where to find compatible blood was the last thing on Mandy Arnold’s mind when her son, Bradley Arnold, was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

blood drive 2.jpg

Joe Arnold, Bradley’s dad, left, and Matt Arnold, Bradley’s uncle, give blood on Monday. Taking the blood is Red Cross phlebotomist Julie Gonzalez-Rosado. (Photo courtesy of the Arnold family)
blood drive 1.jpg

Mandy and Bradley Arnold hold up their Tootsie Roll goodie bags, which were given out at the blood drive on Monday in honor of Bradley’s five years cancer-free. (Photo courtesy of the Arnold family)
blood drive 3.jpg

Goodie bags with Tootsie Rolls were given out during the blood drive in honor of Bradley Arnold, who celebrated five years cancer-free on Monday. (Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments