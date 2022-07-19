Commissioner Paul Drotos has dedicated his life to being a public servant by ensuring the people’s interests are always put first. It is with this same philosophy in mind that Commissioner Drotos requested of the County Board to announce a vacancy on the Board and subsequently approve of Susan “Sue” Betcher to be appointed and to serve in his stead.

Susan Betcher

Interim Goodhue County Commissioner Susan Betcher, left, with Judge Douglas Bayley. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County)
Paul Drotos Mug

Drotos

 

