Commissioner Paul Drotos has dedicated his life to being a public servant by ensuring the people’s interests are always put first. It is with this same philosophy in mind that Commissioner Drotos requested of the County Board to announce a vacancy on the Board and subsequently approve of Susan “Sue” Betcher to be appointed and to serve in his stead.
Following approval from the Board, Interim Commissioner Susan Betcher was sworn in on July 19, 2022 at noon by the First Judicial District Judge Douglas Bayley.
Due to an ongoing battle with terminal cancer of the brain, lung, and bones – Commissioner Drotos has acknowledged an ongoing need to focus on his health while ensuring his constituents have a steadfast public servant working on their behalf. He was elated to have the Board see this dedication in Interim Commissioner Betcher.
Having served for six years on the Wacouta Township board, four years as Chair, she has already established herself as a local leader. And in her professional career she was a practicing psychiatrist for 35 years prior to retiring. This comes on the heels of having obtained her undergraduate degree from St. Olaf College followed by receiving her medical doctorate from the University of Minnesota. Interim Commissioner Betcher’s long-lasting professional and civic relations within the community are bolstered by her personal connections.
As a child of a former Red Wing City Hall employee and a local business owner, she grew up on the east side of Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing High School. Later in life she was married to Stephen Betcher, who went on to be the longest serving Goodhue County Attorney. As a mother to two children, and a grandmother to two grandchildren – she chose to follow in her parents’ footsteps and raise a family of her own in the community she knew best.
She has gone on to say, “I’m honored to serve the citizens of my district and Goodhue County in the same manner that Commissioner Drotos has.”
Goodhue County District 5 Commissioner Paul Drotos has served the district since 2017. Comprising the first, second, and third precincts; third ward; the first, second and third Precincts; fourth ward of the city of Red Wing; and Wacouta Township, the district population is approximately 8,741. Drotos' current term expires January 2025.
Drotos is said to have dedicated his time "tackling sustainability issues, reducing waste, and revitalizing the county’s housing and economic development."
Prior to working on behalf of constituents, Goodhue County Administrator Scott Arneson said Commissioner Drotos centered the importance of sustainability when he took on the role of Environmental Officer for the City of Red Wing.
Arneson added Commissioner Drotos took on these roles while simultaneously being heavily involved in local community organizations such as United Way, Red Wing Lions & Elks Club, Red Wing Arts Association, the Goodhue County Historical Society, and many more.
"Commissioner Drotos has truly demonstrated himself to be a true public servant even before running to become a commissioner," Arneson said. "Whether people personally know Commissioner Drotos or not, he has always worked with their best interests in mind. With this request, Commissioner Drotos once again puts the interests of his constituents first rather than his own. We would like to thank him for his tireless servitude to the County and his constituents."
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.