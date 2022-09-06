The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday morning to fill the vacancy created in district five by the passing of the late Commissioner Paul Drotos.

S. Betcher Swear.jpg

Commissioner Susan Betcher was sworn in by Chief Judge Kevin Mark of the first judicial district. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County)
J. Kent Swear.jpg

Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Jason Majerus, officially swore in the newly hired Veteran Services Officer, Justin Kent. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County)

 

Tags

Load comments