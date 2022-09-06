The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday morning to fill the vacancy created in district five by the passing of the late Commissioner Paul Drotos.
After hearing from constituents who live in the district, the Board voted to appoint Susan Betcher as Commissioner for district five.
Following the appointment, Commissioner Betcher was sworn in by Chief Judge Kevin Mark of the first judicial district.
Commissioner Betcher will serve in this role until a special election determines who shall serve out the remainder of the term.
On the recommendation of County Auditor/Treasurer Brian Anderson, the Board set Feb. 14, 2023 as the special primary election date and April 11, 2023 as the special general election date.
This schedule assumes that a special primary election is required. In the event that a special primary is not required because two or fewer candidates file for the open seat, the general election could be set for Feb. 14, 2023.
Later in the meeting Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Jason Majerus, officially swore in the newly hired Veteran Services Officer, Justin Kent. In his remarks to the Board Justin informed the Board of his previous tour experience and his continuing passion for helping veterans.
