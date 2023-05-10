Kyle Grogger, 16, of Kenyon, still had over a year to complete the project that made him an Eagle Scout. But he didn’t wait around.

eagle scout 3.jpg

Big Woods State Park Ranger Drew Wilwert (left) walks with Eagle Scout Kyle Grogger, 16, of Kenyon, toward one of the bat boxes Grogger made for the park. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
eagle scout 2.jpg

Kyle Grogger, 16, of Kenyon, stands in front of one of his bat boxes at the Big Woods State Park in Nerstrand on Saturday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
eagle scout 1.jpg

Big Woods State Park Ranger Drew Wilwert (left) shakes the hand of now-Eagle Scout Kyle Grogger, 16, of Kenyon, on Saturday. Grogger constructed eight of bat boxes for the park. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
image9.jpeg

Eagle Scout Kyle Grogger, 16, of Kenyon, and his team of scouts put up bat boxes at Big Woods State Park in Nerstrand in January. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Grogger)
image6.jpeg

Eagle Scout Kyle Grogger, 16, of Kenyon, recruited volunteers to help him build bat boxes. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Grogger)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments