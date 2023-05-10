Kyle Grogger, 16, of Kenyon, still had over a year to complete the project that made him an Eagle Scout. But he didn’t wait around.
After weaving his way through the ranks of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, earning more than two dozen merit badges, he earned the highest rank attainable in the Scouts on March 24.
The rank necessitates 21 merit badges, a demonstration of leadership within the troop and a community-service project.
Grogger has 29 merit badges. To come up with a project idea, Grogger approached Nerstrand Big Woods State Park Ranger Drew Wilwert to see if he had any projects that needed to get done.
“Bat houses are always needed,” Wilwert said. “Otherwise, they roost up in our buildings and in our eaves.”
Bat houses give them a place to roost away from people while still benefiting the park’s ecology. Neil Grogger, Kyle’s dad, said bats can eat 1,000 or more bugs each night.
Wilwert said bats have “had a rough couple years,” due to a variety of factors.
“Basically, habitat loss,” he said. “But also a disease called white-nose syndrome. It’s a fungus that grows on their nose and it’s caused by climate change and warmer winters, so the fungus can grow longer. Normally, they can beat it because it freezes and dies.”
Since the fungus is surviving for longer nowadays, it remains on the bats during their hibernation. The irritant wakes them from their monthslong slumber, which uses too much energy, eventually killing them.
Grogger’s project was directing a team of Scouts to build eight bat boxes around the Big Woods State Park. Much like a bird house, a bat box gives bats a safe space to roost year-round.
The boxes are mounted on tall wooden poles that appear small from the ground. But Grogger’s four-chamber bat boxes can house up to 300 or 400 bats.
“Overall, it’s just a habitat improvement,” Wilwert said. “I had looked at some of our older bat houses that are decrepit and falling apart, not really functional anymore. … It’s a great way to protect the wildlife. And the bats are a really important part of the circle of life.”
The bat houses took upwards of 30 labor hours each, between all the Scouts who worked on them. Funding for materials was provided by the park. The most time-consuming part of the building process was cutting the small ridges that the bats grip onto, Grogger said.
Having earned his Eagle Scout rank, Grogger said he enjoyed Scouting and plans to at least stay a little involved.
“It was a pretty good experience, because you’re doing stuff with your friends all the time,” he said. “I learned a lot, like first aid, which I probably wouldn’t have known.”
Wilwert said the rank will have a positive impact on Grogger for years to come.
“It’s definitely a resume booster for sure,” he said. “There’s tons of Eagle Scouts all scattered around every division across the state for the DNR. … It demonstrates having discipline and taking initiative. Those are great resume boosters.”