For this year's Kenyon-Wanamingo High School band concert, Director Claire Larson chose the theme: 'the power of music to promote reflection.'
After the playing of the band's first selection, "Kirkpatrick Fanfare," on May 10, senior Elliot Olson prefaced the songs to come by sharing some words about the power of music:
"Music has the intrinsic power to highlight issues that deserve further reflection," Olson said. "Music by itself is profoundly life altering."
Other selections included "Albanian Dances," which captures the festive mood of a village dance; "American Elegy," an expression of hope; and "Axe to Grind, "described as a love letter to rock music and the rock concert experience.
To begin the awards and recognition portion of the evening, Larson had all letter winners stand up to be congratulated by the audience.
The band's Encore Award was presented to Ross Aldorfer and Vincent Martinez. The award is presented to students with outstanding performances, those who lead by example, and those who show a positive attitude and passion for the instrument they play.
The 12 senior band members: Leah Berg, Lucas Brezina, Julia Dahl, Rachel Nesseth, Stella Rechtzigel, Laden Nerison, Arin Kyllo, Elliot Olson, Trevor Steberg, Preston Leininger and Alex Vold were acknowledged for their leadership, perseverance and inspiration to their classmates, especially through the pandemic.
"Seniors in our band are leaders in our section, principal leaders, service project leaders, officers, and they teach, help, listen and absolutely get the job done," Larson said. "Seniors are an integral part of the band."
The school's jazz band rebooted three years ago, and Larson honored students with jazz awards for their involvement and excellence.
Josie Flom was awarded the Woody Herman Jazz Award for being a prominent member of the trumpet section, along with being a student leader.
Elliot Olson and Arin Kyllo received the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award in recognition for their outstanding musicianship.
The JP Sousa Award was given to Arin Kyllo, as a principal section/trumpet leader and for sharing her talents as the taps player in all weather conditions, and through the pandemic.
Leah Berg received the Directors Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership, superior musicianship and modeling good character.
The Cadenza Award, which honors a senior, was presented to Elliot Olson. He was honored for his work, generation of excitement and commitment to excellence.
Larson recognized Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher, who will begin the next chapter of her life as a director with the Southeastern Minnesota Youth Choirs at the end of this school year, and commended her 10 years of accomplishments and memories at K-W.
"We have been on a journey together in many ways, you're like my other half," Larson said to Schumacher. "It rips my heart out to see you go. We make a great team, and I wish you the very best, but I also want to remind you we have been through the good, and bad together and we have survived."
Echoing Larson's praises about Schumacher, elementary music teacher Jan Strand said it has been been a privilege to work alongside both Schumacher and Larson.
"I wish you all the best," Strand said to Schumacher. "We won't be strangers though, and we'll be sending a lot of kids your way."
Strand invited the audience to join in on a reception in Schumacher's honor following the band concert. Larson encouraged those in attendance to go to the K-W Band Group on Facebook and contribute to the virtual bulletin board filled with pictures, thoughts and well wishes.
Before the band performed its intense final selection, "Rocketship," Elliot Olson reflected on the role Larson has played in his life.
"You've been nothing but amazing the eight years I've been in band, Olson said. "You've always been my No. 1 supporter who pushes me and everyone in band to be their best always. You don't let things slide, and that's really admirable. You're amazing."
Students Leah Berg, Arin Kyllo, and Louie Breimhorst topped off Olson's speech with the presentation of gifts and hugs to Larson.