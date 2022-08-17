It started out as a reunion for a local musician’s 50th birthday, but ended in the formation of a southern-Minnesota based classic rock band.
Band manager and 20-year Kenyon resident Mark Christenson said The Dads Band brings a unique combination of rock and roll attitude, musicianship and energy to every show.
The band’s name is a nod to members who are dads, and those who are now also granddads.
Christenson, formerly with Cain’s Alibi, plays the bass and is a dad of three.
Don Hettinga, of Owatonna, takes on the lead vocals. He is a dad of two, and formerly played with The Shaw Band and Crosstown Traffic.
As lead guitar and musical director, Paul Miller, of Bemidji, is a dad of four and previously played with Mace and Cain’s Alibi.
Neal Topliff and Phil Galloway round out the remaining former Cain’s Alibi band members. Topliff, a dad of two in Red Wing, plays keys, guitar and vocals.
Galloway brings the beat with drums and percussion. Band members said Galloway is the backbone of The Dads Band, and the “engine that drives them forward.” He lives in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and is a dad of two.
Christenson said band members joke they are “just a bunch of old farts who got the band back together.”
Four of the five band members played together with Cain’s Alibi throughout the Upper Midwest in the mid-to late ‘90s.
Three years ago, Christenson was having his 50th birthday celebration and reached out to Galloway if he would be interested in performing some songs. The guys then got the rest of the band together, and recruited Hettinga, a friend of Christenson’s since the age of 12.
“We had so much fun, and we thought we should keep doing this,” Christenson said. “We’re all friends, and enjoy being together. That makes this whole experience fun. We’re from all over the state.”
For the first couple years, the band focused primarily on private parties.
Kenyon Rose Fest 2019 brought the band the break they needed. Members of Wanamingo-based Lost Highway asked if The Dads wanted to join them as special guests.
Rose Fest committee members were in need of an opener for Rose Fest in 2020, and brought The Dads on board.
“That was the break we needed,” Christenson said. “We owe a lot to Lost Highway for giving us that opportunity.”
The band performs this Saturday at Kenyon’s Rose Fest.
Christenson said the band is beginning to branch out more in the region, including a performance scheduled following the Full Throttle Fall National’s Demolition Derby in September at the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault.
“We don’t play that often, so when we do, you can see the energy coming through,” Christenson said. “Our singer, Don, is a phenomenal vocalist and gives us the ability to do everything from Journey, Boston to ACDC. He does it all very well, which is cool.”