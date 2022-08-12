It started out as a reunion for a local musician’s 50th birthday, but ended in the formation of a southern Minnesota-based classic rock band.

The Dads band members.jpg

The Dads Band members pictured from left, Mark Christenson on bass and vocals, Neal Topliff on keys, guitar and vocals, Don Hettinga on lead vocals, Paul Miller on lead guitar and vocals, and Phil Galloway on drums and percussion. (Photo courtesy of The Dads Band)
Band singing.JPG

The Dads is a southern Minnesota-based “classic rock band edge” featuring former members of Cain’s Alibi, the Shaw Band and Crosstown Traffic. (Photo courtesy of The Dads Band)

{span}Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Load comments