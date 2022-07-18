On Saturday, community members will have the opportunity to listen to music while enjoying Nerstrand’s countryside.
Breakthrough presents Backyard Bash 2022 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at 15374 Latopp Court in Nerstrand.
The homegrown festival is hosted by the John and Kim Medin family, and the band Breakthrough, started by brothers PJ and Drew Medin.
Artists for the outdoor music festival are handpicked to “provide an enjoyable experience for music lovers of all ages.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. While meals, drinks and snacks will be available for purchase, festival-goers are welcome to bring their own food.
Entry donations are appreciated, as donations and raffle proceeds are used to pay the bands. Infrastructure expenses, like for the stage and electricity, are paid out of pocket by the Medin family.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for a chance to win a ukulele, in an effort to help aspiring musicians down their path.
This year’s lineup includes Chris Johnson, Beau Baker Band, Winterstate, Breakthrough, Ithomiid, PRS Adult Class, Debbie Anthony, Als Fona, Ted Hajnasiewicz Music, Allie Crummy, Tommy Koppy, Katy Kinard, Atlas, and Jacob Buchl.
PJ said genres range from acoustic to rock, county, singer/songwriter and Americana.
“We propose to make Backyard Bash a family friendly festival, families can be assured there are no swear words and sexually-explicit lyrics,” PJ said.
Two stages are run all day, so when one band ends, the next is ready to begin. Organizers said their goal with the festival is to provide a day of “high quality” music entertainment for the cost of an entry donation.
Before artists are selected to perform, their music is vetted following a strict set of rules to “drum out” the folks that wouldn’t be a good match to the line up.
The family-friendly festival welcomes attendees anywhere from infancy, young adults to older folks up in their 80s and 90s.
PJ said his grandparents, who live with his parents, where the festival is held, love the bash.
“It’s cool when you put a festival together, and your grandparents say, ‘Can we do it again next year?’” PJ said.
His parents, PJ said have always envisioned the land they own as music festival grounds.
Back in 2017, PJ was talking to his father, John, about the band’s infrastructure. After realizing the band had what it takes to put the festival together, they decided to pull the trigger.
“We got together with the rest of the band, talked about what we do like about music festivals, and things we don’t like,” PJ said. “We took the things we like, and used that for the Backyard Bash.
John said they felt they had the right place for parking, and a big area to play music.
When it comes to the annual festival, John said he enjoys many things about it. Along with watching the performers is the joyful scene of people dancing in the driveway as the sun sets.
“People have enough to be concerned about in life, it’s nice for people to let loose and enjoy some live music,” John said. “It’s fun to see the energy.”
Prior to COVID, John said they had a good crowd built up, so he said it will be interesting to see how long it takes for them to build back up to their original numbers.
Mother Kim, too, loves having people over to enjoy a summer evening in the great outdoors.
“It’s always a really fun day,” Kim said. “I enjoy seeing people bring their blankets, and hang out on the grass by the trees. I love having people out here.”
During COVID, the festival was brought online for the fourth year, and the fifth year brought too much uncertainty with it, so they didn’t wind up doing anything.
Like his father, PJ is curious to see what this year’s festival brings after a two year break from live festivals. The third festival brought in 400+ attendees.