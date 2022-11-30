The ghost of Christmas Past will pay a visit to Kenyon-Wanamingo’s theater director.
Blair Reynolds played the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge 31 years ago when he himself was a sophomore at South St. Paul High School. Reynolds now leads the Kenyon-Wanamingo production of “A Christmas Carol in One Act” on Saturday and Sunday.
While no tickets are required to the school’s one-act version of the Christmas classic, attendees are encouraged to offer donations to the theater program.
Reynolds managed to snag the original Scrooge headstone used in the production he performed in 31 years ago. The headstone will be used in K-W’s performance.
“It’s pretty meaningful to have that on stage,” he said. “When I showed it to the cast I choked up a little because I cherished acting in high school and to connect the productions like this is pretty neat.”
A total of 20 students will take the stage, both in the spotlight and behind it. The cast and crew are made up of students from all high school grades.
Seniors Louis Breimhurst will play the curmudgeon Scrooge while Brady Bauer will play Bob Cratchit.
This isn’t Breimhurst’s first show. He’s performed and worked in just about every play offered at the middle school and high school and even acted in the Rochester Community Theater. With his experience, Breimhurst acknowledges a duty to lead younger students by his own example.
“We have a responsibility to show the younger kids where working hard can get you,” he said.
It’s no secret Ebenezer Scrooge is a character much older than Breimhurst. Getting into that character has been a challenge, but one Breimhurst takes head on.
“It’s difficult. It’s not something I’m used to. I think about my body posture and I think about what I’m doing with my arms and legs,” Breimhurst said. “I think about other renditions I’ve seen and try to draw inspiration or replicate them.”
This year’s “A Christmas Carol” is Reynolds’ first high school production. Under his belt are six middle school plays, also produced at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
“I wanted to produce a show that was well known and provided audiences with a message of hope in dark times,” Reynolds said.
Conveying this message of hope is a talented group of students, according to Reynolds.
“Our school has an incredible talent pool for a school our size,” he said. “Our kids know their craft and it shows in each and every rehearsal.”
Reynolds said Breimhurst is experienced and more than capable of fleshing out the much older Scrooge character.
“It’s very hard to be a high school kid playing a mature character like Scrooge,” said Reynolds. “You have to dig deep and build the character from scratch to make it believable. Louis does that in every facet of his performance.”
The set was designed and assembled by Kenyon-Wanamingo students including senior Erin Christenson and the industrial arts students in Doug Thompson’s class.
“The student involvement in this show goes well beyond the actors on stage,” Reynolds said. “We are fortunate to have so many kids willing to contribute.”