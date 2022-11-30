Christmas Carol 2.jpeg

Ebenezer Scrooge (Louis Breimhurst) wakes up in his sleeping cap to the ghost of Jacob Marley (Max Erickson) during a rehearsal for Kenyon-Wanamingo’s production of “A Christmas Carol in One Act.” (Photo courtesy of Blair Reynolds)

The ghost of Christmas Past will pay a visit to Kenyon-Wanamingo’s theater director.

Christmas Carol.jpeg

Two Kenyon-Wanamingo theater students rehearse their roles in the upcoming “A Christmas Carol.”
Christmas Carol 3.jpeg

Louis Breimhurst portrays the bitter Ebenezer Scrooge.
Christmas Carol 4.jpeg

Ebenezer Scrooge encounters one of the spirits during his terrifying night. (Photos courtesy of Blair Reynolds).

