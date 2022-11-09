Veterans will be honored this Friday in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School gymnasium.
Veterans will be honored this Friday in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School gymnasium.
The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard will host a series of events, beginning with coffee and rolls for veterans at 8 a.m. at the VFW.
Observances will continue in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High school gym, beginning at 10 a.m.
The K-W band and choir will each perform their own variety of patriotic songs in celebration and memorial of Veterans Day. The band will play “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “An American Elegy.” The choir will sing “Thank You Soldiers” and “God Bless America.”
Following these performances, K-W graduate, retired Chaplain Lt. Colonel Craig A. Benson, will speak. Benson was an aviator for the U.S. Air Force. He recorded 1,500 flight hours in B-52 and C-17 bomber planes. Benson later became an Air Force chaplain and was stationed at several churches throughout his tenure.
The program will conclude with the playing of taps by Erin Christianson. After the program a lunch will be held for veterans their families.
Paul Senjem, a former K-W high school English teacher, football and baseball coach, said the public is invited and encouraged to attend the program held at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard also is planning to participate in a Veterans Day observance at Nerstrand Elementary School.
The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard is comprised of those who’ve served in all branches of the military in both foreign and domestic service. The Color Guard is currently looking for more members. Some members have belonged to the guard for more than 20 years.
“We’re always looking for fresh arms and legs to help out,” Senjem said.
