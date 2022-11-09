Veterans will be honored this Friday in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School gymnasium.

US Army flag

A special part of the Veterans Day program at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School each year is presenting all of the branch flags, accompanied by the playing of the song of each branch by the K-W High School Band. Pictured is a member of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard with the U.S. Army flag from the 2021 Veterans Day program.
Retiring colors

Kenyon Veterans Color Guard retired the colors and exited the gym floor to conclude last year’s Veterans Day program at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School. (File photos/southernminn.com)

