As staff and administration at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools finalize back-to-school preparations, one item has been at the top of the list: its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.
School districts have to have a preparedness plan for the upcoming school year, similar to what they put together last year. It covers facility use guidelines, hygiene/cleaning, masks/social distancing, health screening, quarantine and contact tracing.
In the plan, it is stated the district’s guidelines follow those outlined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission.
Classified as a working document, the guidelines will continue to be updated as new information is release by varying governing agencies.
At the moment, the plan states students, staff and others riding on school transportation vehicles are required to wear a face covering. Though masks are highly recommended in all other situations, they are not required. The district also highly recommends the creation and maintenance of small cohort groups of students and staff throughout the day, limiting the intermixing of cohorts as much as possible.
While it is not required, the plan says it is highly recommended that all non-vaccinated individuals continue to follow the COVID-19 Decision Tree when determining if quarantine is necessary. Vaccinated individuals should quarantine if they are experiencing symptoms.
Latest recommendations on face masks include:
•Indoors — Not required but recommended particularly for those individuals who are not fully vaccinated, live with individuals who are not fully vaccinated, or if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease.
•Outdoors — In general, you do not need to wear a mask outdoors. However, in areas of high transmission, it is recommended that people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings or during activities with sustained close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
•Transportation — The CDC requires face coverings on all indoor public transportation conveyances (airports, public buses, etc.), including school buses.
Hearing news that schools in areas like the twin cities and Rochester have already announced requirements for wearing masks in school, Board Chair Marilyn Syverson questioned the legality issues behind a mask mandate when it is not backed by the county and state health/education officials during Monday’s School Board meeting.
“They are doing things from a medical standpoint, which I agree with, but how are these other districts passing mandates not backed,” Syverson asked during the board’s discussion. “What happens when they want to do disciplinary action?”
Board member Kevin Anderson, like many other members, was in favor of letting the parents decide whether or not they want their child to wear a mask in school. Though things may change between now and the beginning of the school year, for now, Anderson said it may be best to let the parents decide.
As a parent of children in the district, Board member Tonya Craig said she cannot handle more losses in the educational process, with teachers having to stop and enforce the mask mandate for students not wearing them properly and students having extra quarantine days.
“We have to figure out how to live with this, it’s not going anywhere,” said Craig.
She also feels they don’t have the power to enforce or mandate a mask requirement for all students.
Syverson said at this time, she doesn’t believe a mask mandate for the district is the thing to do, but that could all change in the matter of two weeks. Depending on the amount of youth sick with the new variant, Syverson said the best argument is the state isn’t backing it at the moment.
Placing himself firmly in the camp of recommend but not require, Board member AJ Lindell felt the problem may solve itself. If things get worse, it’s likely that direction will come from higher up. Before any sort of policy is created by the board, Lindell said he would like to see more input from the staff, who are the ones in the school every day.
“I have a hard time making a policy decision in an area I don’t work in,” said Lindell.