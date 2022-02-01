It may have been below freezing outside, but that didn't keep Kenyon-Wanamingo families from enjoying some indoor winter fun. 

Winter festival .jpg

Three-year-old Pryor Morris, left, goes back to fill his eyedropper with more water while Marley Lurken, 4, right, takes a look at what sisters Lucy and Adelle Siltala-Choban are doing. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

K-W Community Education hosted a Winter Festival Jan. 25 at the K-W Elementary School for ages 1 to 7. The winter-themed festival mirrored the fall festival held yearly in Kenyon. 

Amy Belcher, K-W community education director, said the fall festival is traditionally a big hit in Kenyon, and staff wanted to try it out in Wanamingo. Though registration was slow leading up to the event, a good number of families turned out for the hour-long event. 

Winter festival _2.jpg

Hazel Siltala-Choban, almost 2 years old, takes a look at the instant snow in the sensory room during the Winter Festival. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

For many parents, like Jeff Siltala-Choban, who was watching one of his daughters, Hazel, enjoy her time in the sensory room, the evening of fun was well needed.

"It's good for the kids to get out and do stuff like this," said Siltala-Choban.

Winter festival _3.jpg

Along with playing in the fake snow and instant snow, attendees of the Winter Festival could work with Play-Doh. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Other attendees were enjoying their first official K-W activity, outside of preschool, and loving every minute of it. Attendees agreed the below freezing temperatures made for the perfect night to hold the indoor event. 

Winter festival _4.jpg

Conner Foss, 5, puts instant snow into a plastic container, one of many activities available for children to participate in. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Upon checking in at the registration table by the front doors, children were encouraged to read "Sneezy the Snowman" with their families while walking through the building. Pages of the book were enhanced to a much larger size, and printed out and pasted along the walls. Staff then pull out different things from the book for parents to do with their children as activities. Belcher says things like this, known as story walks, are important and give parents an idea of how to read a book and interact with kids to build those literacy skills. Along with the fall and winter festivals, other story walk opportunities are held throughout the year, like during Christmas in Kenyon and for the back to school festival. Belcher said a few more story walks are scheduled throughout the warmer months. 

Winter festival _5.jpg

Along with painting pictures with ice cubes, adding color to pictures with dot markers, children could build a snowman with the various pieces provided. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The story lead families to their first stop: the sensory room. This was where children could feel some cold and "icey" things. Preschool teacher Allison Herod talked children through the various activities, from getting things out of ice using eye droppers and water, and experimenting with different textures like blubber and instant snow. Families then traveled to the next preschool room to make some crafts to take home with preschool teacher Andrea Duron. Children had the opportunity to paint a picture with ice cubes, finger paint a tree, add colors to a picture with dot markers and put a snowman together with the provided pieces. 

Winter festival _6.jpg

After children spent some time in the sensory activity room, they were invited to head to the art room for activities. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Another challenge for children to complete included the fan-favorite: the castle, an indoor play structure for children to play on. Once children climbed to the top of the castle, climbed up the rock wall and made a new friend/learned their name, they could grab a bag of goodies to take home on their way out. 

Winter festival _7.jpg

Wyatt Thayer, 4, proudly stands next to the snowman he rebuilt Tuesday evening. Attendees of Kenyon-Wanamingo Community Education's Winter Festival in Wanamingo were encouraged to complete various activities that went along with the story walk. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Goodies included a packet of hot chocolate, "snowman" water, "snowman" parts, pieces to build a snowman with, a book and other fun activities to do at home. 

Winter festival _8.jpg

The Jan. 25 Winter Festival included a story walk featuring "Sneezy the Snowman." (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Judging by the smiles and laughs children shared, it's safe to say it was a night to remember for many. 

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments