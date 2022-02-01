It may have been below freezing outside, but that didn't keep Kenyon-Wanamingo families from enjoying some indoor winter fun.
K-W Community Education hosted a Winter Festival Jan. 25 at the K-W Elementary School for ages 1 to 7. The winter-themed festival mirrored the fall festival held yearly in Kenyon.
Amy Belcher, K-W community education director, said the fall festival is traditionally a big hit in Kenyon, and staff wanted to try it out in Wanamingo. Though registration was slow leading up to the event, a good number of families turned out for the hour-long event.
For many parents, like Jeff Siltala-Choban, who was watching one of his daughters, Hazel, enjoy her time in the sensory room, the evening of fun was well needed.
"It's good for the kids to get out and do stuff like this," said Siltala-Choban.
Other attendees were enjoying their first official K-W activity, outside of preschool, and loving every minute of it. Attendees agreed the below freezing temperatures made for the perfect night to hold the indoor event.
Upon checking in at the registration table by the front doors, children were encouraged to read "Sneezy the Snowman" with their families while walking through the building. Pages of the book were enhanced to a much larger size, and printed out and pasted along the walls. Staff then pull out different things from the book for parents to do with their children as activities. Belcher says things like this, known as story walks, are important and give parents an idea of how to read a book and interact with kids to build those literacy skills. Along with the fall and winter festivals, other story walk opportunities are held throughout the year, like during Christmas in Kenyon and for the back to school festival. Belcher said a few more story walks are scheduled throughout the warmer months.
The story lead families to their first stop: the sensory room. This was where children could feel some cold and "icey" things. Preschool teacher Allison Herod talked children through the various activities, from getting things out of ice using eye droppers and water, and experimenting with different textures like blubber and instant snow. Families then traveled to the next preschool room to make some crafts to take home with preschool teacher Andrea Duron. Children had the opportunity to paint a picture with ice cubes, finger paint a tree, add colors to a picture with dot markers and put a snowman together with the provided pieces.
Another challenge for children to complete included the fan-favorite: the castle, an indoor play structure for children to play on. Once children climbed to the top of the castle, climbed up the rock wall and made a new friend/learned their name, they could grab a bag of goodies to take home on their way out.
Goodies included a packet of hot chocolate, "snowman" water, "snowman" parts, pieces to build a snowman with, a book and other fun activities to do at home.
Judging by the smiles and laughs children shared, it's safe to say it was a night to remember for many.