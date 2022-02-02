When the James Webb telescope was launched Christmas day from Goddard Space Flight Center, local engineers Keith Barnes, Dave Rowe and Clare Sokup were cheering from a personal perspective: they worked on a key element of its high-tech design.
The Northfield Sheldahl team helped develop the purple sunshade material that controls the temperature encasing the telescope’s sensitive computer panels.
They explained that since the Webb Telescope is designed to see primarily in the infrared spectrum, the mirrors and optical components of the telescope must be kept extremely cold. To do this, system engineers needed a way to block light and heat from the Sun, Earth, and Moon at the same time — similar to sunglasses.
They designed a five-layer sunshield, as large as a tennis court and about as thin as a human hair, that is coated with reflective metal. This protection is critical to keep the scientific instruments at a temperature of minus 380 degrees Fahrenheit.
For the sun facing side, Sheldahl engineers developed a doped silicon alloy coating process with Northrop Grumman engineers to give Webb its custom thermal and optical properties, plus its unique purple color. The telescope facing material layer is a shiny vacuum deposited aluminum coating.
“Our Program Managers and Engineers put years and years of work into making the dream of the James Webb a reality,” said Shon Medin, marketing specialist with Sheldahl Flexible Technologies.
Medin explained that Sheldahl, a Flex Company, worked on this project for about the past 15 years, engineering and manufacturing the sunshield materials that will facilitate its operation.
“We have a lot of pride and anxiety involved with the telescope,” Sokup said during a Zoom interview with the engineers. “There were thousands of contributors on the project. We just had such a visible part, so we’re relieved.”
“Yes, we’re relieved,” said Rowe, a program manager. Barnes agreed adding, “Relieved and proud.”
The Northfield engineers said beyond the challenge to regulate the temperature, they were tasked with how to design something as big as a tennis court that folds up like a patio umbrella with materials thinner than a human hair.
Deployment
“Many things in deployment amazed me,” said Rowe. “We used a little space origami with the folding technique.”
A process engineer, Barnes explained that the three times that NASA tested the deployment on land, the first two tries had major issues. To date there are no tears or damage to the sheer material held in place over the mirrors by more than 100 metal pins.
“Just working in zero gravity is amazing,” said Sokup, a program manager.
Medin said Sheldahl Flexible Technologies, A Flex Company, worked on the Echo I satellite, the Trimline Telephone and Skylab repairs.
The James Webb telescope is now on its way to go beyond the great discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope with greater wavelength and coverage, according to NASA.
During the next 5-10 years, Webb will search the universe to study the formation and evolution of galaxies, better understand formation of stars and systems, and study new planetary systems.