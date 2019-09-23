The Goodhue County 4-H Horse Project earned a total of seven ribbons at the annual Minnesota State 4-H Championship Horse Show last weekend.
The state 4-H horse show is traditionally held separate from the Minnesota State Fair due to the large number of participants. This year, 634 youth competed at the state 4-H Horse Show in judged and timed events, horseless project, horse judging team and drill team. The show began at 7 a.m. Sept. 13 and ran through Sept. 16 with the Coliseum and the Compeer Arena constantly scheduled with competition events.
The 2019 Goodhue County team was comprised of Emma Berquam, Tucker Jacobson, Rachel Nesseth, Bailie Roschen and Taylor Johnson. Each earned their spots based on their outstanding performances at the Goodhue County Fair Show held in August.
Emma Berquam, daughter of James and Dawn Berquam, of Kenyon, has been in 4-H for 11 years. She is a member of the Aspelund Ever Readies. This was the first trip to the state horse show for Berquam, who began riding horses at 14. She competes with her horse partner, Checks and Balances, in performance classes and qualified for Showmanship, Western Pleasure and Western Horsemanship, English Pleasure and English Equitation. Her favorite memories of 4-H are the friends she has made and hanging out at clinics and open shows. Berquam is currently a first-year student at the University of Minnesota majoring in animal science with a pre-veterinary focus.
Rachel Nesseth, daughter of Barney and Laura Nesseth, of Kenyon, is also a member of the Aspelund Ever Readies. She has been in 4-H for 10 years. Nesseth and her horse, Fortunate Son, compete in judged events. They qualified to show in Showmanship, Western pleasure, Western Horsemanship, English pleasure, English equitation and trail class. Rachel’s favorite memory in 4-H is winning her English class at the county fair and competing in the championship round. Rachel earned third place in Pleasure-Type Showmanship, fourth in Pleasure-Type Western Pleasure and seventh place in English Equitation.
Tucker Jacobson, son of David and Kris Jacobson, of Cannon Falls, almost didn’t make it to the state 4-H show this year. Both Jacobson and his horse, Half Pint Woody, suffered and overcame significant injuries that almost sidelined their entire season. As it was, Jacobson competed only three times this season with his horse including state. They qualified to show in Pole Weaving, Jumping Figure 8, Key Race and Barrels, earning a fifth-place ribbon in 11th-grade Key Race. Jacobson is a member of the Cloverdale 4-H club, has been in 4-H for 11 years and has been to the state 4-H horse show five times. This season was special to him because both he and his horse were able to heal from injuries and compete at a high level.
Bailie Roschen, daughter of Duane and Nikki Roschen, of Red Wing, earned her first state trip this year on KBC Poco Puff Kid aka "Puffy" for timed events. Roschen belongs to the Goodhue Gesundheits and has been in 4-H for 7 years. Bailie qualified to show in Pole Weaving, Jumping Figure 8, Key Race, Barrels and Trail. Her favorite 4-H memory is from this year. Roschen is proud of earning a games trip with Puffy and being able to ride and show in the State Fair Coliseum.
Taylor Johnson, daughter of Jesse and Teresa Johnson, of Cannon Falls, qualified her new horse, A Cowboy Version aka "Cowboy" in Showmanship, Western Pleasure and Western Horsemanship. Johnson’s goal this season with a new horse was to get her new horse out into the Coliseum and have good rides. They are coming together as a team this show season and it was a great first time at the State Show. Taylor and Cowboy placed 10th in Showmanship, fifth in Western Pleasure and fourth in Western Horsemanship. Johnson recalls fondest memories at the Minnesota State Horse 4-H shows are winning Western Pleasure and English Pleasure the past two years. She loves working hard, riding everyday with Al Hartman in Rochester and bonding with all of her horses.