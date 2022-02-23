Wanamingo City Administrator Michael Boulton presents Orin Pohlman, of Held Bus Service, with the proclamation recently approved by Wanamingo City Council. The proclamation recognizes School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in the city. (Photo courtesy of Lorin Pohlman)
The first annual School Bus Driver Appreciation Day was established in Feb. 22, 2017.
The Minnesota School Bus Operator’s Association said the purpose of School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, held on Feb. 23 this year, is to recognize school bus drivers for their efforts to go above and beyond in order to transport students to school every day in Minnesota.
A state proclamation for School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, signed by Gov. Tim Walz states the following:
“Minnesota school bus drivers are critical essential workers who serve an important role in our school system and have a positive influence on students’ educational experience. These drivers safely transport more than 775,000 students to and from school each day throughout the state. Drivers remain dedicated to their crucial role of serving students and communities during another school year impacted by challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many school districts in the state face a bus driver shortage and are seeking professionals who are driven to serve in these fulfilling, flexible jobs. The State of Minnesota appreciates school bus drivers and recognizes their invaluable contributions to public education and student safety.”
Lorin Pohlman, of Held Bus Service, said local governments (City of Wanamingo, city of Kenyon, and Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools) either have or will have proclamations, following suit with the state proclamation.
I have attached a picture of City of Wanamingo Administrator Michael Boulton presenting me with the proclamation recently approved by the Wanamingo City Council.