Marilyn Syverson is no stranger to the Minnesota School Board Association.
Severson, a Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board member was recently selected as an MSBA delegate. This is her fourth stint on the Delegate Assembly. She served one term when Jeff Evert was superintendent, then another term with another board member. Then she was an alternate for two years and required to attend the Assembly. At the end of this term she will have worked on the Assembly for a total of eight years.
She lives on a rural farm in Wanamingo, works as a registered nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and has been on the K-W School Board for 10 years. Being a delegate on the MSBA is both rewarding and challenging at times, Syverson admits.
Syverson was one of five elected to serve as a delegate to represent southern Minnesota in Area 2. There are a total of 30 areas divided throughout various parts of Minnesota. Area 2 consists of the three counties; Goodhue, Olmsted, and Wabasha and falls under the school districts of; the Cannon Falls Area, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Pine Island, Red Wing, Byron, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Rochester, Stewartville, Lake City, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville community, Wabasha-Kellogg and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
“[The MSBA] is a really good way to work your system because your school districts want to be represented and the public should want their public to be represented. You want you're districts view to be represented, which includes me to voice their resolutions, while being aware of the resolutions not fit to your district and making sure the board understands why.”
"The Minnesota School Board Association is a member association, not a government agency. It is a private, nonprofit organization that exists to support the work of public school boards and public education" (mnmsba.org). The association, which celebrated its 100 year anniversary next year, is designed to promote, support and enhance the work of public school boards and the public.
Bringing awareness to resolutions
This year’s delegate assembly will meet Dec. 6-7 in Minneapolis. At the assembly, delegates will discuss and vote on various legislative resolutions submitted by school boards and individual school board members. Those resolutions that receive a majority vote, as well as positions adopted during previous years, become the basis for MSBA staff lobbying efforts on behalf of all public school board members in the state. As part of the process of being a delegate, members attend a pre-delegate meeting initial to the December assembly, Syverson adds.
“You sit and review usually around 20-25 resolutions, with the area director, the head of MSBA and other board members. We discuss why each resolution is represented, and then at the assembly in December, we sit and listen to each resolution being represented on stage and listen to discussions. Each area gets a vote and to voice how it may affect your district directly.”
Some resolutions bring awareness to other districts about problems that they haven’t noticed.
“Former board director, Karla Bauer, and I brought forward a resolution about achievement in integration loopholes, open enrollment deadlines and open enrollment transportation. Although it didn’t make it through the board votes, it brought it to the attention of other board members. They began asking for more information it, while realizing that is something they need to take note of. Even though some resolutions don’t pass, they have the power to make an impact in other ways. That is what is fun to see about the process of getting the message out," said Syverson.
Ensuring KW's voice
Syverson concludes, “It is a great process, not well-known, but the more people understand that it's out there for them the more opportunities they may gain. It is good to have someone someone good to represent your district and give it a voice. Public awareness and transparency is a very good thing, this is one of the things going on behind the scenes. The MSBA is a great organization as a resource and helping board members across the state being high functioning school boards.”
Debb Paquin, one of K-W School Board colleagues, says that having a representative from the local area is very valuable.
"Marilyn will represent views of smaller rural districts. Often times bigger districts are better represented, so having a delegate from the area is beneficial. I am confident that Marilyn will represent areas of K-W and our District of Southern Minnesota very well. With her being able to bring direct feedback right back to our district after assemblies, it's been very helpful knowing exactly what the MSBA will represent at the state legislature."
Depending on the topics, most resolutions regarding KW can be presented to the School Board. City- or county- related topics must be presented to designated board.