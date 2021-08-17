Showing animals at the fair not only requires a lot of preparation the day of the show, but also in the months prior.
Aspelund-Ever Readies 4-H'er Rachel Nesseth has learned various life skills from a young age by showing livestock at the Goodhue County Fair, and on the state level at the Minnesota State Fair.
Nesseth, who's been showing her 22-year-old Morgan horse, Fortunate Son (Fortune for short), for 13 years, has made many memories with Fortune. Together, they qualified for the state fair the past three years, where she showed two of those three years. This year, the duo qualified for the state horse show again, and plan to participate in the show there this fall Sept. 17-20. At the county fair, they also won the Pleasure High Point award. Nesseth has been showing Fortune in 4-H for 11 years.
As for preparation for the horse show each year, Nesseth says she never really stops preparing for shows, since she keeps her same horse throughout the years, she is always take care of her animal. Though as soon as the snow is off the ground and she is able to use her arena, Nesseth says she starts working with him again.
The day before shows, she always gives him a bath and clips his whiskers. There's also a spot on his mane that she trims, along with any long hair on his face or legs. For the busier summer show season, Nesseth puts horseshoes on him.
At the fair, Nesseth explains she competes in six different classes for the horse show. The first is showmanship, which involves her leading the horse through a pattern prepared by the judge. Typically, Nesseth says it involves a combination of walking, trotting, back and pivots, along with an inspection of the horse by the judge. This class is judged on how well 4-H'ers present their horse, and how precise the pattern is executed.
Other classes include English pleasure and English equitation, both riding classes with a specific lightweight saddle, and attire that involves a hunt coat and tall boots. In those classes, Nesseth explains 4-H'ers have three gaits the horse will move at: walk, trot and canter. In the pleasure class, 4-H'ers ride along the fence and an announcer will instruct the whole class what to do. This class is judged on the horse and how well it moves, responds to cues and carries itself.
Equitation also involves a written, memorized pattern and is ridden one at a time. Three gaits are involved, along with maneuvers like backing, pivots and stopping. This class, Nesseth says is judged on the rider's technique and how well they guide their horse through and execute the pattern.
Western pleasure and horsemanship are two other classes Nesseth competes in, which are both very similar to English pleasure and equitation, but require a different style of riding. These classes use a larger saddle, require lower gaits and a different style of dressing that usually includes a collared shirt and chaps. The last class she competes in is trail. Trail class, Nesseth says, has a pattern with multiple obstacles and maneuvers that riders have to complete, while mounted. Some things typically involved are opening/going through/closing a gate, walking over a bridge, back through/go over poles and other maneuvers. This class in particular is judged on how willing and calm the horse is with the different maneuvers, and is a timed course.
For Nesseth, her biggest takeaway from showing in this project is that things may not go perfectly all the time, but the more she practices the more she and her horse will understand how to communicate. That is something Nesseth believes applies to just about everything in life.
"If you put time and effort in, you will improve. Perfection doesn't exist, but there is always room for improvement," said Nesseth.
She finds that youth showing livestock, especially in 4-H, teaches a lot of life skills from a young age like how to take charge of an animals care and teaching, how to grow through success and failure, and how to work to achieve progress in something they care about.
"It may not look like very much work on the day of the show, but what most people don’t get to see is the hours on top of hours that is spent behind the scenes preparing for a couple minutes to get in the arena for the possibility to compete in the State Fair," said Nesseth.
Renee Kostick, liaison for the Minnesota 4-H Horse Program, says 4-H'ers involved in the horse project are very dedicated, because of the relationship building and consistent work, for both the horses and riders.
"Having a horse in the program teaches kids leadership, teamwork, responsibility and a bunch of other life skills they can transfer to their everyday lives," said Kostick.
Kostick says the horse project is the largest animal science project in Minnesota, meaning they have the greatest number of kids enrolled in that project area. At the State Horse Show, set to take place in middle September, Kostick says there is generally 550 4-H horses in the show.