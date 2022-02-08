There are many yearly tasks Goodhue County officials must complete each year, and presenting and approving the five-year bridge program is just one of those many tasks.
Goodhue County Public Works Director Greg Isakson told county commissioners at their Feb. 1 meeting the 2022 bridge program was updated to reflect the structures replaced last year. He said four of the structures on that list were replaced in 2021, and five new bridges meeting various replacement funding criteria have been added to the 2022 list.
A change in funding led to the move of bridge #25516 on County State Aid Highway 8 to a construction year of 2025. Two bridges in the local areas were added to the list, one a recently closed structure in Kenyon Township (bridge #R0901) and one in Holden Township (bridge #L6387) due to deterioration resulting in a severely reduced weight limit.
Isakson said the program plans for the replacement of an average of four bridges per year. With some success securing funding from various sources, Isakson said the county looks to maintain an aggressive program and could add more structures to the replacement list if additional funding was made available.
County staff recommended commissioners approve the the resolution for the 2022 bridge program as presented.
Commissioner Paul Drotos asked Isakson what the process is for inspecting, if it is done in-house or through a private contractor.
In most cases, Isakson said county staff inspect the bridges, except if it is a unique type of project or they are short on staff. The historic bridge in Cannon Falls was one exception. The county hired a firm to do the inspection since it presents a different type of operation versus building a new one.
During a bridge inspection, officials look for "defects like cracking in the concrete, movement in the bridge that shouldn't be present, or issues with bearings."
Before the motion was approved, Commissioner Todd Greseth asked if the Holden Township bridge could get put on this year's agenda, because it was restricted last year. Isakson said it was added to the list of projects and is set for replacement in 2026.
"Generally speaking, the only time we move these forward is if it gets to a point where they get closed," said Isakson. "The one on county line with Rice County in Kenyon got thrown into the program and is also set for 2026. The issue is, do you want to tell these other townships we'll be putting theirs behind this one?"
Greseth said he thought Holden was already closed. Isakson said though it is not closed, it does have restrictive posting on it. He said those on Kenyon Township decided to close that one based on the condition it is in. If they were to bring the Holden Township bridge to the front of the list, Isakson said they would basically be putting it in front of all the other bridges. He figured the bridge in Kenyon Township would make more sense to deliver earlier.
Commissioner Jason Majerus recommended approving the motion as it stands and changing things around at a later date if townships have issues. Greseth said Holden already passed a resolution asking the county to move it closer and he wasn't sure what more they needed to do to bring it forward.
"I can see Greg's side of it. Everyone has demands for these bridges," said Greseth. "I haven't driven over that way yet, but I will have to do that and see where the issues are — if it's more of an inconvenience or really an issue like they say it is."
Isakson said a posted bridge in agricultural territory will undoubtedly be an inconvenience for an agricultural producer. He said the bridge in Kenyon is one he felt best about getting moved forward. This particular bridge was recently added into the system, as it was out there for years, but was never inspected. Isakson said it came to light and was found to be sitting on the county line. Kenyon Township talked it through with neighboring Richland Township. Kenyon ultimately decided to take it.
"Kenyon asked us to replace it. It feels better moving that one forward since it's in a closed state right now," said Isakson.
He recommended approving the motion as is, and to start working on trying to speed up the delivery of those projects slated for this year. Isakson said a new list can be brought to commissioners at this time next year.
Majerus agreed that it would make the most sense. He encouraged Greseth to communicate with townships in Kenyon and Holden and look at the overall picture.
The resolution passed unanimously and Isakson will work on sending the resolution to the state for available funding opportunities.