By this summer, West Concord’s Memorial Park will look different to both residents and those passing through.
The Friends of West Concord Foundation, Lions Club, Cardinal Club, the EDA and city of West Concord, along with local businesses are all working diligently to make much needed updates to Memorial Park. The project that’s been in the planning stages for five years, began with making upgrades to the pool, including general maintenance and a new slide, and upgrades to the pool building. When local businesses and organizations approached the city offering to help, the scope has encompassed all of the park.
Some of the updates will include a new pool house that is Americans with Disability Act accessible, a new pool slide, picnic area, sports court for basketball, tennis, pickleball, hopscotch, volleyball courts and an ice rink — all areas in “desperate” need of updates to provide a safe and fun environment for youth and families from all surrounding communities.
Kim Jones, the fundraiser’s organizer, says construction is already underway for the sport court with a July 2020 completion goal. She also says donations are being matched dollar for dollar by a local business.
West Concord City Administrator Mike Plante says the projected completion of the project is within a three-year timeline, with an overall budget of $450,000. However the timeline of the project depends on both the timing and donations received. As of April 3, donations have amounted to $117, 234.
“We’ve been really impressed with the business and citizen support of the project itself, said Plante. “Up until the recent turn of events, we’ve been receiving a fair amount of donations from both citizens and the community. The project is actually moving faster than originally anticipated.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic may have hindered donations, Plante says the silver lining is that now is an ideal time for construction workers to begin on the park, opening up the availability of the areas later on when stay-at-home orders have been lifted.
Unique to this project is that it’s truly a group effort among businesses, organizations, the city and residents of West Concord, where many local businesses are partnering with other local businesses, to get this “long overdue” project complete.