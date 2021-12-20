Due to concerns with the inflation rate increasing substantially over the last few months, the Kenyon City Council opted for a 6.4% levy increase.
A $1.11 million levy was approved Dec. 14, a figure 6.4% higher than the 2021 levy. A residential property owner with a property valued at $100,000, with no change in valuation, can expect to see an $83.15 increase, while those with a residential property valued at $200,000 will see a $115.69 increase.
Approximately $863,650 of the levy funds will go toward general purpose items, with the remaining $244,310 to bond debts. The 2022 proposed budget included a 3% cost of living increase for full-time employees and showed a 5% increase for employee health insurance.
The council also committed $845,682 toward major purchases and upgrades to general purpose, the Gunderson House, the Police Department/civil defense, Fire Department, first responders, street department, library, parks and the pool.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing discussed an option to lower the levy to 4.6%, by making a reduction to the part-time police officer budget and repairs/street maintenance items, or meeting in the middle at 5.5%.
Mayor Doug Henke questioned how many hours that would cut out from the policing schedule and asked Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom how the absence would be covered. He said full-time officers would have to cover, or have someone on call, and it would cut out about 240 hours.
In support of the increase of pay for the police officers, Henke said he was 100% against cutting anything out of the department budget.
Vahlsing said they came to that conclusion after looking at several areas, and vertical pressure from other areas and the things that need to be replaced made it difficult.
Not knowing what the rate of inflation could be like next year, Councilor Dan Rechtzigel was in favor of the 6.4% increase over the 4.6%, so the city has more of a cushion to fall back on, if needed.
"If inflation keeps going up, it could put us in a bind," said Rechtzigel. "It's beyond our control, so I vote to give as much cushion as we can. Next year we could look at a smaller levy increase."
Councilors all agreed with Rechtzigel's point and felt it made the most sense in this time right now.
City departments
At the Library, Library Director Michelle Otte said the overall budget for the library showed a proposed 15% decrease. The majority of the decrease was in salary and benefits, due to the anticipated retirement of the children's librarian who will be replaced with two part-time employees.
Municipal Liquor Store Manager Matt Bartel said the proposed 2022 budget shows a slight increase to beer, wine and liquor inventory purchases. A capital outlay of $6,000 was added to the budget for a new roof air conditioner. Bartel added the final loan payment to Kenyon Municipal Utilities will be made soon for the 2009 remodel.
Like all other departments, Sjoblom said the Police Department budget showed increases in personnel costs. Discussions were made about adding a fourth police officer next year, and the council agreed the extra police coverage would be favorable, but they couldn't justify the huge levy increase to pay for an extra officer for a city of the size of Kenyon.
As for Public Works, Director Wayne Ehrich said the budget included streets, sanitary sewers, parks, storm sewer and the pool. Major capital purchase items in the proposed budget included the repair of a collapsed sewer line on North Street, painting the pools and locker room building and a lawn mower trade in. The council added $6,000 to the pool budget in the "transfer to capital funds" category for future repairs that will be needed.