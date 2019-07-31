United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced a federal indictment charging Steven Allen Lindquist, 30, and TIiffany Marie Gauthier, 24, with distribution and possession of methamphetamine. Lindquist was arraigned yesterday before Magistrate Judge Becky R. Thorson and ordered detained pending trial.
According to the indictment, from November 2018 through May 29, 2019, Lindquist and Gauthier conspired with each other and others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. Lindquist also possessed hydrocodone, oxycodone, alprazolam, clonazepam, MDMA, and marijuana, which are all controlled substances under federal law. Law enforcement in Goodhue County seized from the defendants $17,920 in cash and approximately 55 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle linked to Lindquist.
The 55 pounds is the largest single seizure of methamphetamine in southeast Minnesota. The drugs, which were sealed in 50 different packages, have an estimated street value of $300,000.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the DEA, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and other members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas M. Hollenhorst is prosecuting the case.