The Nov. 3 edition of The Kenyon Leader went to press before the polls closed on Election Day.
Look for results from local operating levy referendum online at thekenyonleader.com and in the Wednesday, Nov. 10 print edition.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Kenyon Leader E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
The Nov. 3 edition of The Kenyon Leader went to press before the polls closed on Election Day.
Look for results from local operating levy referendum online at thekenyonleader.com and in the Wednesday, Nov. 10 print edition.