What was once planned as a way to close June's youth summer programming has turned into an opportunity for all ages due to obstacles created by the pandemic.
Kenyon Public Library Director Michelle Otte said that when Northern Clay Center's pottery wheel demonstration — held Thursday in Depot Park — was originally scheduled back in January, it was planned as part of the library's summer programming for youth. Typically the library hosts summer programs throughout the month June, each time with special events by SELCO, the regional public library system the Kenyon Public Library is a part of. Since the library was unable to host in-person activities for several months due to the pandemic, plans had to change.
Otte said they found out they could still host event just two weeks before the pottery event was scheduled to happen. Instead of holding the event in the City Council chambers as originally planned, they had to find a new location where participants could spread out and social distance.
Northern Clay Center teaching artist, Priya Thoresen, demonstrated the use of the potter's wheel to generate and alter a variety of three-dimensional forms in clay. Although the temperatures were high and the number of participants was low, the conversation between Thoresen and participants, Otte and community member Julie Krenske flowed with high levels of creativity.
Krenske, who excitedly drove to the park after seeing the event posted Facebook, reminisced about her high school days where she made two pottery pieces that now serve as money jars (with covers) in her home.
"I had to come check it out," said Krenske as she joined the demonstration. "I love this stuff, it intrigues me."
Otte, who considers herself a "non-artistic/creative" person, said she finds watching pieces thrown on the potter's wheel mesmerizing. She also reminisced on her clay-sculpting days in seventh grade where she proudly made a hot dog that now serves as a paper weight in her home. If she were an artist, Otte imagines herself heading into the abstract direction.
"That's kind of a fun thing about art though because even if it doesn't turn out the way you initially planned, it still could turn into something," said Otte of the whole pottery-making process.
Thoresen, who demonstrated the sculpting of cups and a bowl, said she also sculpts abstract works of art out of clay when she isn't creating dinnerware on the potter's wheel. One of several things unique to creating pieces on the wheel is that every piece is different in some way.
For those who have an interest in pottery or art itself, but haven't been able to master it, Thoresen recommends practice.
"I think people are often intimidated by art and they think it's not going to turn out and be wrong," said Thoresen in her advice. "But I would say just go for it and as you keep practicing you'll keep getting better."
Otte said according to Minnesota's Stay Safe Plan, the event could be held as long as it is held outdoors while practicing social distancing and not exceeding 250 people in attendance.
The programs are made possible through grants from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities as a way to bring "quality education" programs to communities.
"I think it's beneficial for small communities, especially, due to costs, because we don't have a programming budget," said Otte of the legacy grants. "All libraries are eligible for the grants."
For August, tentative plans have been made for another event. However, with COVID-19, Otte says the library can't plan out anything more than two weeks, making it difficult to plan for and promote the events.
"I'm so glad we're able to do something," said Otte of being able to schedule the pottery demonstration. "A lot of libraries aren't doing any in-person activities this summer. We're trying. We're a library, so we still have to provide artistic, cultural and educational material."