State Sen. Mike Goggin (R–Red Wing) announced Thursday, Jan. 27 that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.
He was first elected to the Senate in 2016.
Sen. Goggin issued the following statement:
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Senate District 21 over the past six years. In my time at the Senate, I’ve championed legislation that prioritizes our veterans, farmers, small businesses, and everyday folks that will leave a lasting impact on our community, in which I take such pride. I have met many of you and made great friends throughout my time as your Senator.
“I am looking forward to spending more time with family, especially my new grandchild and traveling with my wife, Pam. There is still more to be done, and I will be working hard throughout the next year to ensure every person has the chance to grow, prosper, and succeed here in Minnesota.”
District 21
Since Goggin's announcement, State Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, announced she is launching a campaign to represent District 21 in the Minnesota State Senate.
District 21 currently includes Red Wing, Lake City, Cannon Falls, Wabasha, Zumbrota, Wanamingo, Mazeppa, along with additional cities and townships in Goodhue and Wabasha Counties.
“Having grown up in and raised a family in Goodhue County I know the issues that our communities care about very well,” said Rep. Haley. “I have immense appreciation for the trust and support residents of House District 21A have provided me over the past six years, and I look forward to continuing to be a strong voice for our citizens as a member of the State Senate.”
Rep. Haley currently serves in Republican caucus leadership as the House Republican Whip. She is a leader in the legislature on health care, small business, work force and education issues. She was first elected in 2016 following a 14 career with AT&T Wireless and over a decade in various non-profit management roles. She and her husband Tim live in Red Wing and have two children.
“I would like to thank Senator Goggin for his dedicated service at the Capitol. I am proud to have worked with him over the past few years. We share a common-sense conservative approach,” said Haley.
Rep. Steve Drazkowski also announced he is seeking the Republican endorsement for the senate seat being vacated by Sen. Goggin of Red Wing.
“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from constituents, having received two-thirds of votes in House District 21B last election. Many citizens throughout our senate district have encouraged me to take this important step,” said Drazkowski.
Rep. Drazkowski commented, “Senator Goggin has done a superb job representing the people of our senate district. He and I have developed a strong friendship and worked very closely in both legislative and campaign work over the past 5 years. I wish him the best on his next adventure.”
Looking to the campaign ahead, Drazkowski will draw a clear contrast with Minnesota Democrats.
“The anti-freedom policies of Tim Walz and Joe Biden have seized our civil liberties, burned our cities, disrespected the police and the rule of law, and severely threatened the economic well-being of our families. Our campaign will promote a people-centered agenda that restores freedom, honors the rule of law, and strengthens families and citizens – instead of growing government," said Drazkowski.
Drazkowski will bring proven and reliable conservative leadership to our senate district, according to a press release. His rural values of hard work, honesty, common sense and personal responsibility will continue to guide his campaign and legislative work.
Elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2007, Drazkowski has won eight consecutive elections to the Minnesota House and one state senate primary election. He has served as Chair of the House Property Tax Committee for four years and is the leader of the New House Republican Caucus. Prior to that he served as an assistant minority leader in the House Republican Caucus.