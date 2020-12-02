Local law enforcement officials say they’ve cracked an apparent theft ring, recovering stolen items from more than 20 thefts, one as much as 200 miles away.
Over the last week, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Faribault Police Department executed three search warrants at two Faribault locations between Nov. 25 and Tuesday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators and detectives were assisted by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents.
The warrants are reportedly part of a larger investigation into thefts and burglaries in the region.
Investigators, detectives and agents were able to locate stolen property from crimes in Rice County as well as several surrounding counties and as far away as the Brainerd area. Recovered property is reportedly valued at well over $35,000.
During the Nov. 25 search, investigators say they found a welder valued at $3,000, and an oxygen and acetylene torch valued at $1,600. Both are believed to have been stolen Nov. 3 from a home in Goodhue County. Camera footage from the home reportedly shows Cook on his motorcycle on the property that day.
Several other items suspected to have been stolen were also located at the residence, according to court documents, though investigators hope to recover more stolen property and charge others who were involved.
Troy Thomas Cook, 37, and Angela Michele Degrood, 34, both of Faribault, have been arrested in connection to the thefts, though the investigation is still ongoing. Both were in Rice County Jail as of Wednesday evening.
Cook was taken into custody Nov. 25 following the search of his home. During the search, deputies reportedly found a glass pipe and plastic bag with white residue in Cook’s bedroom. Both reportedly field tested positive for methamphetamine. A leather holster containing.45 caliber bullets was also located in Cook’s bedroom. Cook was has several convictions for crimes of violence, prohibiting him from possessing firearms or ammunition. He also has a 2015 conviction in Goodhue County for second-degree sale of a controlled substance.
During an interview with investigators, Cook allegedly admitted that there was stolen property at his home, but didn’t know about all of it. He denied possessing the plastic bag and glass pipe that contained methamphetamine residue.
“I am proud of the tenacity and hard work done by the detectives, investigators and agents in this case. These two individuals wreaked havoc not only in Rice County but numerous other counties across the state. They not only took people’s property, but instilled fear in families because they took away their feeling of safety and security in their homes and businesses.” said Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn.