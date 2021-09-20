Sounds from the Ray Sands' Polka Dots band, accompanied by the savory smell of brats, frankfurters and sauerkraut filled the city of Kenyon Saturday afternoon,. 

The Ray Sands' Polka Dots band performs on the front porch of the Gunderson House. Many attendees of the event particularly enjoyed hearing the old-time music while enjoying the beautiful day. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Local residents and those in the surrounding areas practically covered the front lawn of the historic Gunderson House in celebration of Oktoberfest.  Hosted by the Kenyon Area Historical Society, in partnership with the Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store, the afternoon was filled with good old fashioned family fun. 

Oktoberfest attendees gather together on the front lawn of the Gunderson House Saturday afternoon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Organizers of the event indicate the Oktoberfest-themed event began two years ago as a way to celebrate the area’s residents with German heritage. While the Norwegian heritage is well known in Kenyon, a lot of residents with German heritage, especially toward the west of Kenyon.

Attendees of the event described it as a good place to meet people and enjoy some good music. 

Pictured from left, Linda Hellstern, Cora Lee Monroe, Dave Hellstern, Kevin Anderson and Dan Rechtzigel serve up food to guests of the event. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Mary Gail Flom Anderson agreed, that it was fun to see and visit with people she hasn't seen for a while. 

Along with those sitting and enjoying the beautiful day, some people like Diane Sands and Pat Gard took advantage of the old-time music and danced the afternoon away. 

Diane Sands, left, and Pat Gard dance to the beat of the music at Saturday's Oktoberfest in Kenyon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The Sprute family (Imelda, Tom, Alleyah and Thomson) was also one family attending the event. Enjoying the featured German meal of brats/frankfurters, chips, beans, sauerkraut and a German apple slab pie dessert made by Cora Lee Monroe, it was a good day to get together as a family and talk with other members of the community. 

The Sprute family enjoy the 75-degree day together on the lawn of the Gunderson House. Pictured from left, Thomson, Alleyah, Tom and Imelda. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

After finishing their meal. Tom and children Alleyah and Thomson decided to test out the lawn games and tried their hand at corn hole. Bocce ball was another game available for people to play. 

Lawn games like corn hole and bocce ball were available for children to play with if desired. Siblings Alleyah and Thomson Sprute take turns throwing the bean bags towards the board near their father, Tom.(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Among the local residents were visitors from Faribault, Gerald and Barb Bauer. Coming to the city of Kenyon years ago for square dancing lessons, Gerald said they were drawn to the event for the music. 

"We like the old-time music," said Gerald. "It's something you don't hear much anymore."

A map of Germany includes the location and description of various beers available for testing during the Oktoberfest-themed event. Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store and College City Beverages provided/handed out the alcohol for the event. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Local resident Cole Price also brought a unique experience to the event. Living in Germany for three years, Price was particularly happy his community put on a German-themed celebration. Other than the visitors speaking English, instead of German, Price said the celebration closely resembled what German Okterfests are like

"It's nice and enjoyable," said Price. "I am enjoying myself."

Along with the German-themed festivities, one winner took home the unique Kenyon High School quilt made by Julie Sahl Huseth. Local resident Greg Canton was the recipient. 

Collectible Kenyon Area Historical Society glasses were gifted to participants of the beer, wine and cider tasting at the Oktoberfest event. Those interested could also get one last chance at purchasing a raffle ticket for the Kenyon High School-themed quilt. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

OKTOBERFEST FACTS

1. Oktoberfest – or “Wies’n” as the citizens of Munich call it, is short for Theresienwiese, which translates to (“Theresa’s fields”). “Theresa” refers to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildurghausen who married Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig on Oct. 12, 1810 in Munich. The event started to honor the uniting of the Royal Couple.

2. The original Oktoberfest ended with a horse race that was so popular the races continued until 1960.

3. Oktoberfest starts in September. It was moved up to the third week of September to take advantage of more favorable weather.

4. Agriculture is still a big part of the festival. The agricultural show first held in 1811, Bayerisches Zentral-Landwirtschaftsfest, is still held every three years.

5. Yes there is beer, but it is special beer. Oktoberfestbier is the equivalent of eight shots of Schnapps. It’s specially brewed by Munich’s finest breweries for the occasion and is on average about 6% Alcohol by Volume.

Source: Herman Hill

