Sounds from the Ray Sands' Polka Dots band, accompanied by the savory smell of brats, frankfurters and sauerkraut filled the city of Kenyon Saturday afternoon,.
Local residents and those in the surrounding areas practically covered the front lawn of the historic Gunderson House in celebration of Oktoberfest. Hosted by the Kenyon Area Historical Society, in partnership with the Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store, the afternoon was filled with good old fashioned family fun.
Organizers of the event indicate the Oktoberfest-themed event began two years ago as a way to celebrate the area’s residents with German heritage. While the Norwegian heritage is well known in Kenyon, a lot of residents with German heritage, especially toward the west of Kenyon.
Attendees of the event described it as a good place to meet people and enjoy some good music.
Mary Gail Flom Anderson agreed, that it was fun to see and visit with people she hasn't seen for a while.
Along with those sitting and enjoying the beautiful day, some people like Diane Sands and Pat Gard took advantage of the old-time music and danced the afternoon away.
The Sprute family (Imelda, Tom, Alleyah and Thomson) was also one family attending the event. Enjoying the featured German meal of brats/frankfurters, chips, beans, sauerkraut and a German apple slab pie dessert made by Cora Lee Monroe, it was a good day to get together as a family and talk with other members of the community.
After finishing their meal. Tom and children Alleyah and Thomson decided to test out the lawn games and tried their hand at corn hole. Bocce ball was another game available for people to play.
Among the local residents were visitors from Faribault, Gerald and Barb Bauer. Coming to the city of Kenyon years ago for square dancing lessons, Gerald said they were drawn to the event for the music.
"We like the old-time music," said Gerald. "It's something you don't hear much anymore."
Local resident Cole Price also brought a unique experience to the event. Living in Germany for three years, Price was particularly happy his community put on a German-themed celebration. Other than the visitors speaking English, instead of German, Price said the celebration closely resembled what German Okterfests are like
"It's nice and enjoyable," said Price. "I am enjoying myself."
Along with the German-themed festivities, one winner took home the unique Kenyon High School quilt made by Julie Sahl Huseth. Local resident Greg Canton was the recipient.