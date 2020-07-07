<&firstgraph>The restrictions created by the pandemic have led many, like Kenyon Public Library staff, to get creative with hosting summer programming events due to the extension of the cancellation of in-person programming when most programs kickoff.
<&firstgraph>Some events to look forward to at the Kenyon Public Library in the next few months are the Book-A-Lunch events, starting Wednesday, the annual Book Sale during Rose Fest and the monthly Adult Book Group’s (outdoor) meeting.
<&firstgraph>The Book-A-Lunch story time will be held at 11 a.m. every Wednesday (weather permitting) through Sept. 2. Assistant librarian/children’s librarian Barb Bonde will read a few children’s books in the grass area across from Veterans Memorial Park (between Langford Avenue and Hwy. 56. Kids are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and/or a snack. The free event is recommended for ages birth through age 10, and all children under age 7 should be accompanied by an adult, teen caregiver or older sibling.
<&firstgraph>“It’s something the kids can do, something the little’s look forward to and for the stay-at-home moms, it gives them something to go out and do,” said Otte of the library’s summer event.
<&firstgraph>The library began receiving donations for the upcoming Book Sale July 1. Otte says the library will continue to receive donations (in good, clean condition) until Aug. 7 as space allows.
<&firstgraph>“It’ll be on a first come first serve basis,” said Otte of the book donations. “We only have the space in the office and we have less space this year because we have a printer [the company needs to pick up] and the high touch kids area stuff is in [the office too], so we don’t have much space.”
<&firstgraph>The annual book sale is held in the city of Kenyon Council Chambers, which is in the same building as the library. The materials that do not sell in the annual book sale are moved into the library for an ongoing book sale that continues through November. Some other restrictions for donations include: the books must be free from mildew, mold and water damage, and book covers cannot be missing. The library does not accept VHS tapes or condensed books (like Reader’s Digest). Textbooks and medical books must not be older than 10 years. DVDs, CDs and gently used books are appreciated. Monetary donations are accepted at any time and are greatly appreciated.
<&firstgraph>Otte says the sale may have some restrictions since it is not an outside event, but the popular event will be back in the Council Chambers as usual.
<&firstgraph>“We’re really just trying to re-home these items because we have to make new space each year,” said Otte of the benefit of the sales.
<&firstgraph>A photo challenge sent kids on a scavenger hunt to guess what the photo is and find out where it was taken within the city of Kenyon. The photo challenges will continue to be posted each week on the library’s Facebook page, website<&firstgraph> and wall in the library through Labor Day. While all ages are welcome to participate, Otte says only those 18 and younger will receive a prize for correct guesses. The photos are taken so that they are clearly visible without having to uncover anything, and are not taken on private residential properties. Every Monday the library posts a new photo, and guesses must be registered in person by 4:30 p.m. the Friday of that week to be eligible for that week’s prize.
<&firstgraph>“The photo challenge has been pretty fun,” said Otte. “We had a new family come in for the first time in six months and the older kids [saw the challenge] and thought it was really fun and they wanted to go and find these things.”
<&firstgraph>While the library is working on some other programs, Otte says nothing is certain yet. Typically, library events are planned for months in advance, but since things are changing so frequently, they’ve tried to be as flexible as possible in planning, meaning there isn’t much planning done more than two weeks ahead of time. Recently, the Library Board amended phase three of the library’s reopening plan to allow in-person activities to occur outdoors. Otte hopes in-house story times will resume in September if kids are allowed to attend school inside the classroom.
<&firstgraph>Throughout June, an array of programming was offered to local youth to stay invested in learning throughout their months off from school. Bonde demonstrated seven Virtual Stem Challenge videos, each with a different topic and challenge for kids to do. By showing a photo of their finished product, or some type of proof of them doing the activity, participants could receive a prize. While there won’t be any new content posted on the library’s Facebook page in July, Otte encourages those interested to go back and take on each challenge, because prizes can still be received.
<&firstgraph>Otte says the interest in these altered summer programs haven’t kept up with prior years due to a combination of construction on Red Wing Avenue and the pandemic. Some day cares and home school families/stay-at-home parents, who would normally attend these events, live in the areas undergoing construction and aren’t coming due to safety issues with walking/biking to the library. The city has implemented 15-minute parking in front of the library to help with the flow of business, but Otte says the construction has definitely caused some issues.
<&firstgraph>“We tried, we’re definitely hurting, but our numbers are lower this year,” said Otte.
<&firstgraph>The pandemic, Otte believes, has also left some people feeling nervous about using the library.While she’s noticed some regulars choosing not to use the library, and completely understands and respects their decisions, it seems to be trending where more and more frequent patrons are wanting to use the library again.