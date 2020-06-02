Although the class of 2020 had to overcome many challenges this spring, like missing many of the memorable events of their senior year, a common thread was found in all graduation ceremonies — no matter how they were held. In a time where unprecedented circumstances are the norm, the class of 2020 found thoughtful ways to make the best of those challenges, and graduation ceremonies came with no exception.
“It’s unfortunate, but it will definitely be memorable,” said Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Nora Woock of the circumstances in her welcome address during K-W’s modified graduation ceremony Sunday in the high school parking lot.
Instead of graduates entering on foot in front of an audience, they entered via vehicles driven by family members. While equipped with masks and gloves, K-W FACS teacher Stacy Quam, foreign language teacher Anna Bauer and Counselor Whitney Bartholome handed out programs, diplomas, transcripts and class flowers, as well as honor cords for those who met the criteria, as graduates entered the parking lot. Families sat in the beds of pickup trucks, lawn chairs near their vehicles or in the inside of their vehicles to listen to the ceremony live via KDHL radio. The ceremony was also live-streamed on the K-W Band and Choir Facebook pages. Even though graduates were 6 feet (or more) apart, they were still together to close an important chapter of their lives.
A portion of the parking lot was designated for senior and their families to park their vehicles in front of the school. Each graduate was assigned one parking spot and one vehicle was allowed per graduate. Parking for additional guests was available in the west end of the student parking lot and on the street.
Through the decorations placed on vehicles, smiles pasted on graduates’ faces, high spirited senior’s speeches and the beautiful 70-degree weather, the K-W class of 2020 graduation ceremony was truly one to remember.
In his senior reflection speech, Cole Flom said, “We will go down in history as the kids that were stripped of their senior year. The class of 2020 that sacrificed the back half of their senior year to do their part helping the world overcome these troubling times.”
Although the setting wasn’t as traditional as past years, the ceremony followed a similar script as the traditional indoor ceremony by including the national anthem sung by a senior, student speeches, recognition of honor students and National Honor Society members and an introduction of the class of 2020.
This year, senior Isabelle Patterson had the honor of singing the national anthem. towards the end of the introduction of the class of 2020, K-W High School Principal Matt Ryan led the group in a moment of silence to remember Taylor Sletten, who also would have graduated Sunday.
In Flom’s reflection, he took time to note that although her life ended early, she is still a part of the K-W class of 2020 family and he knew she was with them during the ceremony.
While it wasn’t the format many seniors expected of their graduation ceremon, Madi Luebke and Ally Peterson said they were happy with what was planned to make the day memorable.
Luebke added, “I would’ve much rather had this than something virtual.”
Sydney Burow took time to voice her opinions on the last two months during her farewell address, saying how many are likely feeling.
“It seems crazy to me that I have not seen most of you guys in over two months and already we have to say our goodbyes,” said Burow during her speech. Whenever we imagined what this day would be like, I don’t think anyone could have envisioned it would look like this. But, we have adapted to all the changes that have come our way and we are finally here, together for the last time.”
Parades have become commonplace for celebrating birthdays and other recognition, and schools, including K-W, adopted the practice.
New this year, to help make the day more memorable for seniors, all graduates were invited to join a parade through Kenyon and Wanamingo. The parade began in Kenyon and traveled to Wanamingo on County Road 12 to the north side of Wanamingo. Joining the seniors were members of the Kenyon Police, Kenyon Fire, and Wanamingo Fire departments, and the school’s SRO Jeff Sjoblom with Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.
Graduates and their families decorated their vehicles with balloons, signs and writing to celebrate their special day. Seniors sat in the back of trucks on chairs, stood out of sunroofs, sat in the back of a classic car or waved out the windows of their cars to families, friends and members of both communities, as they lined the streets to show support of the class of 2020 with pom poms, signs and cheer.