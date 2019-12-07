ACDA 7-8 Honor Choir 2019

Four Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School students, from left to right, seventh-grader Charlie Koncur, eighth-grader Will Van Epps, eighth-grader Ivette Mendoza and seventh-grader Lydia Flotterud, performed with the American Choral Directors' Association of MN seventh- and eighth-grade State Honor Choirs Nov. 16 at St. Andrews Church in Mahtomedi. The students were selected by submitting recorded auditions in September and were chosen to be among the best of the best at their grade level. Students prepared the concert music on their own in advance and spent the day rehearsing together. The day culminated in a festival concert that evening. K-W seventh grader Charlie Koncur was selected to sing a soli (small group solo) for the song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." This year's TTB choir was directed Nicole Thietje of New Prague HS, and the SSA choir was directed by Melanie Kjellberg of Andover HS. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Schumacher)
