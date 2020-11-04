State Sen. Michael Goggin will serve another term in the Legislature following his victory over challenger Ralph Kaehler.
The Republican incumbent from Red Wing was first elected to serve District 21 in 2016, defeating incumbent Matt Schmit by 3,619 votes. Goggin secured his re-election on Tuesday night with 59% of the vote, totaling 27,936 over Kaehler's 18,829.
According to Goggin's political site, his priorities for re-election revolved around tax reform and putting an end to state government overspending. In 2020, Goggin sponsored a farm loan origination fee grant program modification bill and a disaster contingency account transfer bill that were enacted.
Kaehler, a fourth generation farmer from St. Charles, centered his campaign around healthcare, climate change mitigation and supporting economic growth in Greater Minnesota.