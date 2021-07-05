In a push to build awareness of the trades, area businesses and school districts are making sure students are aware of the opportunities available.
Knobelsdorff Electric, an electrical, engineering, automation and renewable energy team with offices in the Twin Cities and Goodhue, committed to spend $500,000 toward its program 'Operation Trades Awareness' over the next 10 years. The Kenyon-Wanamingo School District brought in some representatives of businesses in the local area where students could work.
This year, Knobelsdorff working with area school districts, like K-W, Goodhue, Red Wing, Lake City, Cannon Falls, Zumbrota and Pine Island.
"We hear it over and over; kids don’t want to take the four-year college track and are not aware of the other career paths available," CEO/President Karl von Knobelsdorff said in press release. "By working with these seven local school districts to communicate the benefits of a career in the trades is not only a benefit to the students, but educators and parents as well. We’re excited to continue to expand this program into more communities and encourage local companies to participate."
While there are hopes the program can be expanded, in the inaugural year, participating schools received tool kits for all graduating seniors. Students at some of the schools took a field trip to a Knobelsdorff solar site for eighth-graders, the book "Build It" and STEM activity bin for kindergartners and OSHA-10 certification sponsorship for high school students interested in the trades.
K-W High School Principal Matt Ryan said tool kits were handed out to seniors after graduation rehearsal last month. The kits included essential tools like a hammer, needle nose pliers, a wrench, tape measure, electrical wire cutters, an Exacto knife, a level and a screwdriver.
Knobelsdorff reflected on the path his career has taken with Goodhue High School graduated.
“Never would I have thought I would be where I am today. As I grew up, I saw a career as an electrician as a great career, but someone once told me that I would not be successful in life if I did not go to a four-year college, well that just isn’t true," Knobelsdorff said.
He added that the country needs skilled tradespeople, and students can make a really good living in those jobs if they are willing to work hard.
Local opportunities
After receiving a requests from a few local business people wanting to speak with students about jobs in the area, Ryan recruited other business people to join them.
In the first part of May, representatives from Knobelsdorff, Americold, Ellingson, Foldcraft and Zumbrota Drivetrain spoke to K-W juniors and seniors in the school's auditorium. Ryan said Rochester Carpenter Union was also invited, but was unable to attend the formal presentation.
"I feel like here at K-W, we try to pride ourselves on that kids can be prepared for whatever their next path is, whether it be a four-year school, two-year, apprenticeship, right into the workforce or into the military," Ryan said.
Ryan stressed the importance of there being multiple paths to success, noting that success doesn't always have to lead into a four-year college. While the district has college recruiters come in throughout the year, Ryan said students don't always know what opportunities are available locally, adding that was the main intention with the career opportunity presentation. During the presentation, each company had 10 to 15 minutes to share information with students and highlight what opportunities their company offers.
Ryan, whose son switched from a four-year college to become and electrician's apprenticeship, is supportive of the trades awareness program and ensuring students know what local opportunities are available. He hopes to continue hosting similar presentations in the future.
"It opens some eyes to the local opportunities available …," Ryan said.
The big thing, Ryan notes, is that there are many great local opportunities available, especially in the trades. It's those same companies in the industry having a hard time finding reliable and responsible employees. Over the years, Ryan says K-W has had some of its graduates begin their careers after high school at local companies.
"I don't think they always know what's available close to home, so it's a good way to plant those seeds and let them know there are other options available," said Ryan.
In the 2021 graduating class of just 56 students, about 15 students planned on attending a trade or technical school, joining the workforce, joining the military or becoming an electrician. Other students chose the four-year college route or were undecided about what they'd do next.
Knobelsdorff, in a press release, said that the construction industry would need 430,000 craft professionals to meet the current demands this year, a career path they say is struggling to attract the younger demographic.
OTA aims to change those statistics and urges companies to join its cause. Adam Hanson, chapter president of Associated Builders and Contractors of MN/ND, encourages Knobelsdorff to continue the brand-new program.
“This is an impressive and innovative program and I’m glad it is taking off," Hanson said. "When ABC members like Knobelsdorff invest and promote construction careers, they will be the first to see the benefits of that.”