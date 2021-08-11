Monument progress

Footings for the pillars placed in the Kenyon High School monument were put in Aug. 6. The following week, brickwork began and pillars were placed. Those interested are encouraged to stop by and take a look at the progress. Committee members continue to look for support and financial help. To donate, sending payments made out to KHS School Memorial Fund to Security State Bank of Kenyon P.O. Box G, 602 Second St., Kenyon, MN 55946 or to KHS Memorial Fund, 125 Third St., Kenyon, MN 55946. Donors can also stop in and drop off funds at Security State Bank of Kenyon, 602 Second St., Kenyon, MN. Raffle tickets for the Memories of Kenyon High School quilt can be purchased for $10 each or three for $25 by contacting Kevin or Mary Gail Anderson at 507-789-6835 or Mary Danielson Gates at 507-838-6979. Proceeds will be used to construct and upkeep the monument. See khsmonument.com for more information on purchasing paver blocks to be used in the memorial and details about the pieces represented in the quilt. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Load comments