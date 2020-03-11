Over the last several months, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s High School Theater students have prepared to present “The Crucible,” written by Arthur Miller.
Oxford Dictionary indicates that a “crucible” is a situation of severe trial, or in which different elements interact, leading to the creation of something new.
A press release from the play’s Director Randy (Hock) Hockinson states “The Crucible” is a drama in two acts set in 1692 Salem, Massachusetts. Intended for mature audiences, it depicts the hysteria over people accused of being witches and facing execution.
Farmer John Proctor is the central character, played by 10th-grader Elliot Olson; his wife Elizabeth, played by 12th-grader Isabelle Patterson; and his house servant Abigail Williams, played by 11th-grader Abby Dorn, are in a love triangle. Teenage girls from the town accuse a number of people of practicing witchcraft. Trials ensue, and fiery courtroom scenes prevail.
Timely messages
In early January, Hockinson began teaching the cast about three different theater exercises: theater terminology, stage movement and stage presence, which were especially important for this year’s cast. Since some have little training on stage, Hockinson says the theater exercises help the cast learn how to handle themselves on stage, including how to sit and how to move.
“[This year’s cast is] very young. To a lot of them, this is the first time they’ve been in one of my plays,” said Hockinson. “I have really high expectations of them and they’ve really embraced that and are learning how to stand, walk and talk. It’s always a process and it’s fun working with the young people.”
This year cast members range from grades nine to 12, with one 12th-grader, six 11th-graders, eight 10-graders and six ninth-graders.
Eleventh-grader, Clay Stevenson who plays Rev. Parris, says it is “very crucial” to interpret the words in the script the way they were written, adding that the the cast members have to understand the words written on the page in order to correctly convey them to the audience.
While learning more about his character and the play, Stevenson realized that plays don’t always have to be funny to be entertaining. Although there is some humor in this play, it isn’t a “humorous play.” Before his introduction to “The Crucible,” he didn’t know much about the witch trials, but now he has become really interested in learning more about why they happened and how people believed their neighbors were witches.
While this story may have been foreign to some cast members for Hockinson — now in his 20th year of directing high school plays, on top of eight years of directing middle school plays — “The Crucible” brings back memories with a whole different cast. In 2004, Hockinson directed the same show at K-W. He says both casts share similar characteristics, but this year’s cast brings something different to the characters, something he finds “good and refreshing.”
“The kids really bought into the storyline when I told them we were going to be doing it this spring,” said Hockinson. “[There are very] timely messages for the way the world is now, with the power of the accuser and people making up stuff, and people thinking it’s true”
Abby DeGroot, who has both an on-stage role as Tituba and an off-stage role of stage manager, takes on many roles like taking care costume details — including sewing damaged/torn pieces — making sure all props and characters are in the correct places and being able to solve any problem that may arise. Similar to Hockinson, DeGroot believes that the play brings up issues that are relevant today’s.
“It’s a very serious play and it deals with issues people have always had, like in thinking of discrimination because people aren’t like you,” said DeGroot. “I feel like we have that in today’s world, so I feel like it’s good to present it to the public that it’s still happening. It’ll send people home with something to think about.”
Growing into character
For the actresses/actor who play the main characters, the play has been a learning experience for them in more ways than one. Abby Dorn, who plays Abigail Williams, says as a Christian, her character goes against everything she believes. Dorn had to look at the character in a different light, since she is not portraying Abigail to show people what it’s truly like to live a life without God. To be a successful actor/actress, she says it’s important for them to put in the time and energy, and be 100% committed.
Katie Van Epps, who plays Mary Warren — Abigail’s 17-year-old best friend — says Dorn has been doing a “really good job at raising intensities and getting into character.” Van Epps says a huge part of what her and the cast have been doing is putting themselves into character.
“It’s fun to see everyone else grow into their character, even though they are nothing like them,” adds Van Epps. “Playing someone that you’re not is really fun.”
Two main messages Van Epps has found relevant and important while preparing to present “The Crucible,” are owning up to his/her own’s actions and never putting people in boxes.
Kenyon Public Library’s Director, Michelle Otte (who played Elizabeth in Hockinson’s 2004 production) says the play “demonstrates the importance of critical thinking and has stood the test of time because every generation faces the struggle of peer pressure and the desire to fit in. It is so easy to become influenced by something we see on social media or our peers.”
Patterson says since she read “The Crucible” before, reading the story again helped her get a better feel about her character. To overcome the challenge of getting into a character, especially when it’s someone who is nothing like the character, Patterson says she puts herself in the character’s shoes and blocks out her personal life.
Patterson encourages the public to attend one of the productions saying, “We’ve put a lot of hard work into this play, but we’ve had a lot of fun doing it. In the end it’s just a good time to bring people into school like friends, parents, grandparents, and for them to see what we’ve been working on and show off what we do and perform.”
Other students featured in the play are: Corrie Born, Sophia Poquette, Ally Stein, Noah Dorn, Hayden Poquette, Erin Christenson, Sydney Sundin, Louis Breimhurst, Kayla Landry, Natalie Bermudez, Brady Bauer, Lucas Brezina, Arin Kyllo, Flint Stevenson and Danny Van Epps.