From food, medicine, paper, rubber, wood, cotton, fibers, perfumes, clothes, inks and dye, plants are used by many in a variety of forms.
Northfielders Judy Saye-Willis and LuAnn Raadt have delved deep into the world of plants, using them to produce and used them in unique ways.
Saye-Willis, a Rice County artist, has been growing plants for the colors they can produce, along with the help of local business and area farmers. She is able to make dyes, inks and paints that can be used on both textile and paper mediums. Always on the search for new colors, this year, Saye-Willis is growing over 2,000 indigo plants, which she plans to extract the blue dye pigments out of to use in future work.
A fiber artist for most of her life, Saye-Willis says her work has been rich in texture with exciting color, and has strong eye appeal and often sends a message of environmental stewardship. When she first discovered natural dyes several years ago, she read everything she could find about the cultures, history, geography and politics that surround textiles and natural dyes.
“I also discovered that I could locally forage for dye materials in the prairies, ditches, woodlands, by the streams and in some of my friend’s gardens. I was seeing Natures Gentle Colors in a whole new way,” said Saye-Willis.
Some of the textiles she’s created in her art career include scarves, art to wear, home decor and art cloth, many Saye-Willis says are done with Shibori resist. She’s also created one-of-a-kind jewelry and book art with Coptic or Ethiopian bindings and wooden covers. Dyed materials often include napkins, bandannas, linens, scarves, canvas bags and market bags.
Saye-Willis also teaches classes for those interested in learning about plant color and chemistry, along with several methods for applying color to paper and fabric. She particularly likes to include items many have in their kitchen or out their front door, like marigold, black walnut, avocados or onion skins. Classes are also available for students to learn how to identify some local plants, flowers and food scraps that can be used for color. Students are also able to take home samples of dyed cloth, ink and/or a container of pigment.
Upcoming demonstrations are set to take place both digitally and at places like the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault and Northfield Arts Guild.
Medicinal uses
Almost 12 years ago, when one of Raadt’s family members was looking for alternatives for treating her fibromyalgia, she began digging into the herbal medicine world. With a fair amount of skepticism, Raadt learned more about it through participating in classes with professional herbalist Lise Wolff out of Minneapolis.
After consulting with Wolff, both Raadt and her family member found significant relief for physical ailments by using the herbal remedies she had suggested. Raadt then started taking more concentrated classes in earnest.
“I was amazed by how many common plants —especially those usually considered weeds — are actually very effective remedies for maintaining and enhancing health,” Raadt said. Since her first encounter with Wolff, who became both a mentor and a good friend, Raadt said she has taken countless hours of instruction from professional herbalists and studied on her own for many years.
“But there is always more to learn; I seem to have an insatiable appetite for knowledge,” Raadt added.
As someone who’s gardened her whole life, Raadt said she grew up with a love of plants and growing things through living on a farm. Ironically, Raadt said she now “happily” gathers many of the “weeds” her family once tried to get rid of, and uses them in crafting a variety of herbal products.
Raadt particularly enjoys identifying plants, learning their botanical markers, and growing a variety of medicinal herbs that are not readily available or are considered endangered in the wild. Medicinal seed catalogs — especially Strictly Medicinal and Richters Herbs — are some resources that she uses and shares with others.
Currently, she is cultivating over 100 different medicinal plants along with the many wild plants that are available for making plant-based remedies. Every year Raadt said she tries several new varieties to see if they will grow in this area (zone 4).
For Raadt, she is not only a learner and a grower, but she considers herself a teacher as well. It’s a passion of hers to introduce others to the wonder of herbs and how to use them in daily life. She’s found the key benefit of herbalism to balance the body, and assist the body to resist disease and to heal easier.
“It’s amazing what plants offer us, even just the weeds in our yards,” said Raadt. “There’s lots of different ways to use herbs. Plants offer so much for us, for health, for food and dying cloth.”