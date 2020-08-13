At the Aug. 12 Kenyon City Council meeting, City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said the Planning Commission discussed an ordinance — regulating the building of a 'shouse' in ag and residential zoning districts — a few months ago, and want the Kenyon City Council to consider amending it.
Following a discussion, council members opted to give City Attorney Scott Riggs the green light to draft language that would revise the zoning ordinance and address combination structures. Before the amended version is taken back to the council for adoption, the Planning Commission needs to view it and the city has to hold a public hearing.
Wick Buildings states a shouse is a personal workshop and/or storage space connected to a house or living quarters (shop house/shop+house). The house/living quarters can be a primary residence or a part-time residence (weekends, vacation property) and is often located on land utilized for hunting, fishing or other recreational purposes.
Vahlsing says this concept of a combination of mix-use shop/commercial residential building has come up recently in some Minnesota cities. More specifically, last year in Kenyon there was a proposal for a "barn-type-of-building" where the applicants would live in and also use the home as a shop and for equipment storage.
While those types of buildings are permitted in rural areas, Vahlsing says they present issues for cities, especially if allowed in residential and ag-zoned areas. Vahlsing says some concerns were raised by area residents about the combination structure being proposed in Kenyon.
Council member John Mortensen said he would be concerned about the structures being built in residential areas because they also have the potential to bring commercial traffic through the neighborhoods.
Council member Dan Rechtzigel echoed Mortensen's thoughts and added, "…Some of them look awfully big and look commercial. We would have to be careful."
In reference to the size of the building, Council member Tom Gard questioned not being able to know what is going on inside of the large structure. Also, Gard says commercial traffic traveling in and out of neighborhoods wouldn't "fly very well."
Summing up the main components of the discussion, Mayor Doug Henke said, "My feeling is not to allow it at all within city property limits."