The American Library Association's theme for this year's National Library Week (April 4-10) promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building.
Kenyon Public Library Director Michelle Otte says libraries offer its patrons many digital services that can be accessed from the comfort of their homes, whether it be an e-book, e-audio book or digital magazine. Throughout the pandemic, Otte believes staff have proven that libraries are an asset to the community.
"I am proud that the library doors were only closed for a few weeks in April 2020 and we have been able to remain open since to serve our community," said Otte.
Staff, she said, have been instrumental in helping residents sign up for unemployment benefits, register for Social Security after retirement, track stimulus payments, and provide books and movies for entertainment and educational purposes throughout the pandemic. The library also strengthened its wireless internet signal while the building was closed to the public, but has been able to retain the same signal strength since reopening the building.
Local resident Rhana Olson, who has been a Kenyon Public Library patron since she was 6 years old, has fond memories of the library. She still recalls a trip to the library with her neighbor. She was chewing bubble gum at the time and had to get rid of it because she knew she couldn't chew it in the library. Her first thought was to stick the gum in her shirt, leaving her quite the memory to hold on to.
"I also remember that I got seven books. That was so exciting," said Olson in response to Facebook post on the Kenyon Leader's page. "So I've been going to the library ever since."
Olson also served on the Library Board and finds the library a wonderful asset to town.
"I think some people still think all they provide are books," said Olson. "They do so much more for the community including computer use, historical references, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. And what a wonderful place for children to come to begin a love of learning and reading. I am very proud of our Kenyon Public Library."
A community-oriented approach
Looking back on the past year, Otte says the driving force in adapting to provide services to patrons is because libraries are community-oriented.
Since libraries serve the public by meeting their needs, Otte said the residents made it clear they wanted and needed library services during the pandemic, so the staff set out to do their best to provide services as safely/normally as possible during this time.
Otte says one advantage of being a small, rural library is that large numbers of patrons are not coming through the doors each day so they're able to maintain some normalcy. Recently, the library started hosting in-person story time again, which Otte says has been successful.
Even prior to the pandemic, Otte said the library offered curbside service and is something they will continue to offer. Upon request, from patrons within a 5-mile radius of the library, staff will also make home deliveries. Otte also anticipates the library will continue to provide hand sanitizer for staff and patrons, and staff will continue to disinfect high touch areas and computers after use.
From the youngest patrons to the oldest, Otte says libraries are an important component to any community and provide valuable services like literacy and social programs, books and movies for education or entertainment. And, she says, library staff can help with digital needs such as navigating the internet safely, applying for jobs, signing up for healthcare and more.
"Librarians are ad-hoc social workers. If you have a need, a librarian may not be able to provide an answer, but we can get you in touch with someone who will," said Otte.
Kenyon Public Library offers digital services through the mobile apps Libby and OverDrive. Other digital services include eLibraryMN.org, which Otte says includes research help, peer reviewed journals, magazines, e-books MN and employment help. In total, Otte says there are 57 databases for specific topics.
An app called "SELCO Libraries" (available for both IOS and Android devices) also allows patrons to access the SELCO catalog, manage their library account, renew items, check due dates and request materials and access e-books and e-audiobooks with their smartphone or tablet.