Generally, Three Rivers' Meals on Wheels program provides meals to clients over the age of 60, who are homebound and live within cities of Cannon Falls, Faribault, Goodhue, Mazeppa, Pine Island, Wabasha, Wanamingo and Zumbrota.
Since the pandemic, Three Rivers Older Adult Services Coordinator Carla Pearson said there has been a 35% increase in clients interested in receiving meals delivered to their home five times a week. Faribault's seven routes, which are usually half full, increased to eight routes, which are now almost full. Despite the increase in interest, Pearson said they are always able to accept new clients.
"The great thing about the program is we not only service clients, we also service their caregivers," said Pearson. "For example, if there's an older adult woman caring for a homebound client, we will service her as well to take the edge off her duties in caregiving. We want to support the caregiver as much as the adult client."
Along with the increase in needed meals, volunteer interest has also increased in some of the areas. Pearson speculates that since people have been furloughed and some aren't working, volunteers' interests has been apparent.
Pearson said volunteers were provided cloth masks early on in the pandemic and the meal caterer offers gloves to those who want them. Volunteers are also encouraged not to have person-to-person contact when delivering the meals and rather just a knock on the door, announce themselves and place the meals right inside the door.
After the start of COVID-19, the program also ramped up its service by offering a second cold meal to be delivered at the time of the hot meal with the idea that the hot meal is for lunch and cold meal would be eaten for supper. At the start of the secondary meal delivery in May, Pearson said about 50% of clients showed interest. Since then, some clients have felt as if they were getting too much food and dropped the cold meal, reducing interest to 20%.
Meals for those in the Faribault area are prepared at the Buckham West Senior Center. Three Rivers contracts/partners with the food vendor SEMCAC, a community action agency in the southeastern Minnesota region.
In Faribault, SEMCAC staff member Curt Becher says the volunteers are caring people and are considerate of the clients they serve, even relaying concerns if someone on their route didn't answer that day, asking Pearson to check in on them. Together, Becher works with head cook Jackie Bolster and Janine Sahagian to prepare and process the meals. Becher is in charge of taking the orders and processing them, as there are two different menus, one for diabetics. The meals are packaged up according to the routes provided by Pearson. Typically, Becher says there are between six and nine clients on each route.
Volunteers pick up the meals by 11 a.m. and are back to the facility by noon.
"The Meals on Wheels program wouldn't exist with the drivers, they are very important to the program," said Becher, now in his second year with SEMCAC. "They are all good people and volunteer their time, vehicle and gas."
Impressed with the number of volunteers who continued to deliver after the pandemic started, Bolster said he's heard from many of the drivers that they enjoy being able to see the clients and develop relationships with them. Despite the inclement weather they must drive through some days, some have been delivering meals for 20 years, said Bolster.
A desperate need for help
Though volunteer interest has increased in some areas, that's not universally true. Specifically in Wanamingo, Pearson said there is an "amazing" volunteer shortage.
"It has really threatened the sustainability of our program to continue in Wanamingo," said Pearson. "It's gotten to the point where we have staff of our own using their own time delivering because we just can't get volunteers from Wanamingo."
After being in crisis for over a year, Pearson said the possibility of discontinuing the program to that area has been discussed, though that is something they would rather not do.
"We need the community to step forward and support us," said Pearson.
Wanamingo has one route for meal delivery and the meals for that route are dropped off to Heritage Hills and delivered to those in city limits. A financial stipend is even offered for volunteers who can deliver meals from Zumbrota Towers, where meals are prepared, to Heritage Hills, something Pearson said is "unheard of" with the Meals on Wheels program.
"That's how desperate we are," added Pearson.
Drivers needs to be dependable and available to deliver meals from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Pearson said staff have a good level of communication with volunteers, being sure to let them know way ahead of time when they're down for a route. Those interested can determine which days work best for them, but need to have car insurance and a clean record, clear of predatory offenses.
Given the increase in the interest the program and the fact they are offering two meals a day, Pearson said they have secured additional COVID-related funding. It has also been difficult when it comes to purchase the food used for the meals, as prices have increased, especially on proteins. Suggested donations for meal recipients remain the same: for those over 60 it's $4.50/meal and $7 a meal for those under 60.
"That's been really tough to fund since we're spending more on food, but our price remains the same," said Pearson. "That's been a financial hardship with the price of food up and trouble getting the product as well as meal related products. We don't use a lot of paper products. We are environmentally savvy and use trays that we sanitize."