Along with staying on top of the ever-changing plans each day brings, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District is focusing on the mental health of its students and teachers.
In his report at the Dec. 14 K-W School Board meeting, High School Principal Matt Ryan said the district’s support staff met with a family services program supervisor in Rochester as the High School is in the process of implementing Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS). Ryan said the school may have access to PBIS in the next year or so, but may also be able to start accessing a in-school mental health practitioner for high school students right now.
“With the mental health challenges students are facing now and lack of in-person time with teachers and peers, [PBIS] is definitely in need,” said Ryan. “It’s nice to have resource available.”
The school’s counselor and social worker put together a mental health newsletter for parents and students with pieces of information including mindfulness practices, resources and parent information. Ryan said they hope to distribute newsletters with similar content on a regular basis. A student check-in form was also emailed to students to get feedback on how they are doing emotionally and if there’s any support the school can offer.
Following a question from School Board member Kevin Anderson if the position came through the Goodhue County Ed District, Ryan said grant money from GCED provided start up money for the position, but once the position is established the only expense from the school would be to provide office space for that person. Students would be billed through their insurance. Ryan said having a mental health practitioner based in the school provides a convenient option for students, without needing to leave school grounds. As a result, Ryan anticipates less of an impact on student’s school time.
Following the end of the term two grading period, Ryan said the district is seeing an increase in failing grades, a trend seen across the state. K-W continues to support students by meeting and reaching out to students and parents, and offering different things to help them get caught up and reduce the increased failure rates.
Mental health is huge and the district is doing a lot of footwork to dig into that and help out, said Superintendent Bryan Boysen. He said a flier was also sent to staff regarding employee assistance for those that may be going through marital or relationship difficulties, stress, depression or anxiety.
“I encourage all staff to do that,” said Boysen. “We also have a wonderful group of counselors to help out.”
Student representative Carrie Doehling said little has changed over the last month for students, who continue in distance learning until at least mid-January.
Though she never would’ve expected her senior year to look like this, hopes that students can return to the building this year.
Personally, Doehling said she hopes that will happen, and some of the classmates she corresponds with think the exact same thing. The building is open for students to meet with teachers one-on-one for extra help, something Doehling said has been really helpful.
Extracurricular activities
With the governor’s current order in place in mind, Boysen felt extracurricular activities was worthy of a discussion.
Gov. Tim Walz last week announced that in-person practices will be permitted to begin Jan. 4.
Though they are committed to distance learning until Jan. 11, Boysen said the admin team is making plans for students to return t0 hybrid learning when they are able.
After some discussion, three board members, Marilyn Syverson, Debb Paquin and Anderson said they favored suspending activities until students are back learning inside school, whether hybrid or all in-person.
Syverson added it’s all about local control and finds it hard for the board to try and decide something while waiting for another decision from Walz.
“We’re getting used to it, but that doesn’t mean we like it,” said Syverson. “It’s a hard sell to look at some parents and be like we’re all completely online, but go to practice and then there’s others like why don’t you just bring them back. It’s a never ending circle of confusion.”