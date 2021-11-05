Take a trip back in time with a group of Kenyon-Wanamingo Band students as they host "Cemetery Stories," at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at Holden Lutheran Cemetery, 6949 30th Ave. Blvd, Kenyon.
Attendees are invited to enjoy an evening of stories highlighting unique historical figures from the Kenyon-Wanamingo area who are buried at Holden Lutheran Cemetery.
High school students will enact these characters in a very personal way at the grave site of each of the deceased.
The list includes the story of:
Nils Muus — oldest son of Rev. and Mrs. B.J. Muus who was born in 1863, by Arin Kyllo
Mel George — former St. Olaf College president, by Louie Breimhurst
Owen Musgjerd — well-known Kenyon businessman and proud Norwegian, by Elliot Olson
Sister Anna Huseth — missionary to Alaska, by Sophia Culuris
Borgny Foss — a 1931 graduate of Wanamingo High School, by Ashley Rechtzigel
Donald Flom — a scientist and highly respected vocal harmony judge, by Ezrehn Supter
Other students participating in the event include Evelyn Scheffler as groundskeeper, who will explain more about the history of the church and cemetery; Sydney Belcher in charge of gathering the cider and treats, and Sara Metcalf who is taking care of publicity and assisting at the treats table.
In addition to hearing "riveting" stories from the grave, the audience will be treated to hot apple cider, treats and some live music. The students have been encouraged to be in costume to show who their character is, and use acting/speech skills to enhance it. Stories include information about individuals' lives, like accomplishments, hobbies, lifestyle, parents, school and family life. A free-will offering will be collected to support students who are going to Nashville and St. Louis this spring.
K-W Band Director Claire Larson said students with speaking parts have been practicing with Rebecca Kunesh, high school ELA teacher and speech coach. The six individuals students will be talking about were selected by Holden Lutheran Church Pastor, Heather Culuris. Stories were written by family members of the individuals or by Culuris using information found in their obituaries.
Heather Culuris finds the cemetery stories event a creative way to connect K-W with the community's history. She adds that Larson came up with the idea, and it was a cooperative effort in planning with Holden Lutheran and the students.
"It is a joy to work with Mrs. Larson and the band to put on this event that honors unique stories from our community's history," she said.