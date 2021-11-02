Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 will be a day to remember for the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District.
Voters approved a $950 per pupil increase to the district's general education revenue by a vote of 995 to 549, with one blank ballot. The school district will receive $645.32 per student in additional revenue through local property taxes.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen says this means the district will be able to sustain the programming it has and build upon it.
"We will continue to work together," said Boysen of the grassroots efforts from teachers, community members and school board members. "Everybody came together for our kids … It's a good time to be a Knight."
The board will canvass the votes in a work session set for Monday, Nov. 8, and discuss plans moving forward.
It's the third time in three years school officials asked voters to replace the operating levy with a higher one. Last fall, 62% of voters said no to the larger operating levy. The referendum asked voters to revoke the district’s existing operating levy of $296 per pupil, and to replace that authorization one that’s $800 per pupil, $46 under the state average. Over the last year and a half, the K-W School Board has actively made reductions in staffing and activities as the budget demands, equating to $800,000.
This fall, 64% of voters said yes to the larger operating levy.
On behalf of the school district, Boysen thanked everyone who helped get information out to the public.
"We were a cohesive unit," Boysen said Tuesday evening after receiving the results. "It was an amazing experience to see democracy in action, that's what makes America great. We sent a strong message out to the public that we support our children's learning. We will always do what's best for the kids. I'm proud to be a Knight and part of this school district."