Kenyon-Wanamingo's graduation is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 in the K-W High School parking lot.
A portion of the parking lot will be designated for seniors and their families to park their vehicles. Each graduate can have one vehicle in the designated portion of the parking lot. Graduates are instructed to enter the parking lot from Sixth Street anytime between noon and 12:55 p.m.
Parking for additional guests will be available in the west end of the student parking lot or on the street. The ceremony will follow a similar script to our traditional indoor ceremony and will include: National Anthem, student speeches, recognition of honor students and NHS members and an introduction of the class of 2020. It will be broadcast live on KDHL Radio (920 AM) or through Facebook Live on the K-W Band and Choir Facebook pages.
To be in compliance with MDE guidelines, all individuals are urged need to stay in their vehicles throughout the entire ceremony with the exception of the student speakers.
Immediately following the graduation ceremony, all graduates are invited to join a parade through Kenyon and Wanamingo. Kenyon Police, Kenyon Fire Department, Wanamingo Fire Department and the school's SRO Jeff Sjoblom with Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office will all be part of the parade leading seniors through our two communities.
Graduates will leave the school parking lot using the West exit and can follow the parade route for as long as they choose.
The parade will begin in Kenyon, travel to Wanamingo on County Road 12, and end on the north side of Wanamingo.